Jack Isaacs to lead Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands

Chadron, NE- April 9, 2018 – The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands (NNFG) welcomes a new Forest Supervisor, Jack Isaacs beginning May 14, 2018. No stranger to the area, Isaacs is a native of South Dakota and will take the reins following his serving the most recent two years as the Deputy Forest Supervisor of the Humboldt – Toiyabe National Forest in Nevada.

Isaacs was born and raised on a cattle and sheep ranch near Faith, South Dakota with his parents, grandparents and an older sister. He attended grade school in a small two-room country school, graduated from Faith High School and received a degree in Range Science from South Dakota State University.

Isaacs actually started his career on the NNFG 28 years ago as a Range Aid in Wall, SD on the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands, followed by a few years on the Fort Pierre National Grasslands then returning to Wall. Through his career he worked in various staff areas including range, wildlife, lands, special uses, conservation education and recreation. His first tour as a District Ranger was on the Grand River and Cedar River National Grasslands in North and South Dakota.

The first half of his career was spent on National Grasslands from Montana south through Colorado. He then moved to Idaho and spent ten years on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest as the Soda Springs District Ranger. This duty included working with a large range and phosphate minerals program.

Throughout his career Isaacs took detail assignment opportunities to broaden his skills. These various positions were in Washington DC, Montana, North Dakota and Nevada. His most recent detail in 2017 was in the US Forest Service Washington DC Office as the Assistant Director of Range Programs.

"I enjoy working with people and partners. In my off time I enjoy music, wood working and delving in to my family history. I look forward to coming back to the Nebraska National Forest and Grasslands and re-discover all the wonderful places and people!" he said.

Isaacs replaces Kevin Atchley who retired from the US Forest Service in late December 2017.

–U.S. Forest Service