Jacobson Red Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: March 21, 2024

Location

At the ranch near Hitterdal, MN

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Sales Manager: Seth Leachman

Averages:

52 Bulls $5,471

5 Bred Heifers $5,400

22 Open Heifers $5,232



The Jacobson crew put together a fabulous offering of Red Angus Bulls and Females for their annual sale. They have been in the business a long time and know exactly the type of cattle it takes to make their customers profitable in this industry. Great job and congrats on a very good sale!



Top Selling Bulls

LOT 3 JACOBSON GAUCHO 3029, 1-28-23 son of 5L Gaucho 1017-46G x Jacobson Heidi 9136 to Vic Westphal, Grass Range, MT for $19,500

LOT 16 JACOBSON PRA DEWALT 3451, 2-3-23 son of Pie Complete 1566 x BRG 045 to Larson’s Lost River Livestock, Clearbrook MN, for $14,500

LOT 1 JACOBSON VARSITY 3095, 3-7-23 son of Pie Quarterback 789 x Jacobson Kalli 0002 to Ben Martin, Elwood NE, for $12,000

LOT 11 JACOBSON DOUBLE SOURCE 3231, 3-13-23 son of Pie Resource 1252 x Jacobson Sadie 7122 to Berwald Red Angus, Toronto SD, for $12,000



Top Selling Females

LOT 70 RE JACOBSON SADIE 3126, 1-27-23 daughter of KJL/CLZB Complete 7000E x Jacobson Sadie 7122 to Berwald Red Angus, Toronto SD, for $17,000

LOT 89 RE JACOBSON PAURUS 3229, 3-7-23 daughter of NIO Empire 1276 x C Jacobson Paurus 9211 to Berwald Red Angus, Toronto SD, for $11,000

LOT 76 RE JACOBSON KALLI 3114, 1-25-23 daughter of Jacobson Wrencher 1024 x Jacobson Kalli 0002 to Berwald Red Angus, Toronto SD, for $10,500

Travis Seeger of Mahnomen MN picked up several females. 732481fea6e5-20240321_151223