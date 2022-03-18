Jake Callantine appointed to the Montana Beef Council

Billings, Montana— Jake Callantine of Belgrade, Mont., was selected by the Montana Angus Association to serve on the Montana Beef Council Board of Directors. He replaces Kathy Creighton-Smith after she served her full nine-year term on the Council. Callantine attended his in-state orientation and his first official meeting in January. He can serve three, three-year terms.

The Montana Beef Council was created by cattlemen in 1954 as a marketing organization for beef. Today, the statewide organization focuses on beef promotion, education, research, and producer communications. The board is made up of eleven different organizations including Montana Angus Association, Montana Cattlemen’s Association, Montana Stockgrowers Association, Montana CattleWomen Inc, Montana Farm Bureau Federation, Montana Farmers Union, Montana Cattle Feeders, Montana Dairymen, Montana Livestock Auction Market Association, Montana Meat Processors Association, and Montana Food Distributors Association. Callantine serves with his fellow board members that represent nearly all segments of the supply chain with the goal of building beef demand.

Jake Callantine



“I’m honored to be on the Montana Beef Council representing the ranching community and the Montana Angus Association,” said Callantine. “My goal is to help educate and promote the Checkoff for all beef producers to benefit.”

Jake Callantine is the fourth generation to carry on the ranching tradition on their operation that sits at the foot of the Flathead Pass in the Bridger Mountains. Jake and his family run a cow-calf operation and sell registered and commercial bulls along with some private treaty heifers. Jake also serves as the president of the Montana Angus Association.

To meet the full board of directors and see the upcoming meeting schedule, visit http://www.montanabeefcouncil.org .

–Montana Beef Council