Jake Lockwood captures career-first PBR event win in Nipawin

NIPAWIN, Saskatchewan – As the top-marked rider in both Round 1 and the championship round, Jake Lockwood (Volborg, Montana) used a flawless 2-for-2 showing inside Nipawin Centennial Arena to capture the first PBR (Professional Bull Riders) event win of his career, victorious at the Canadian Touring Pro Division’s Nipawin Rona PBR.

The 19-year-old began the event on a high note, covering Gordy Blue (Eno Bucking Bulls) for 85.5 points.

Continuing the momentum, Lockwood made the 8 on Finning Lil Shorty (Flying Four Bucking Bulls) for 88 points, the third-best score of his career, in the final round.

For the win, Lockwood collected $4,117.18 along with 350 Canadian and 60 world points. In the world rankings, he rose from No. 66 to No. 53 in the world, and now trails the Top 35 by 173.33 points. In the Canadian national standings, Lockwood climbed from No. 34 to No. 12, now 700.83 points behind the No. 1 ranking.

As the only other rider to go a perfect 2-for-2, Jared Parsonage (Maple Creek, Saskatchewan) finished second, earning $2,576. 56, 117.5 Canadian and 30 world points, to reclaim the No. 1 ranking on Canada. After entering the event the No. 2-ranked rider in the nation, he overtook Jordan Hansen (Okotoks, Alberta), who he now leads by 45 points.

Parsonage’s event began in Round 1, when he recorded the fifth best score, covering Finning Magic Shivers (Flying Four Bucking Bulls) for 83 points. In the final round, he remained perfect when he rode Homeboy (Eno Bucking Bulls) for 85.5 points.

Jake Gardner (Fort St. John, British Columbia) and Tanner Byrne (Prince Albert, Saskatchewan) tied for third after both recorded 84.5-point rides in the opening round. Gardner made the 8 aboard Done Talking (Eno Bucking Bulls), while Byrne covered 2015 PBR Canada Bull of the Year Minion Stuart (Skori Bucking Bulls).

For their efforts, each rider netted 117.5 Canadian and 17.5 world points, in addition to a check for $1,328.12.

Byrne additionally tied for seventh at the event after he also covered Finning Hou’s Deacon (Flying Four Bucking Bulls) for 82.5 points in Round 1. The 8-second effort earned Byrne an additional 17.5 Canadian points and $185.94.

In the Canadian standings, Byrne rose from No. 18 to No. 14, while Gardner rose from No. 17 to No. 11. They now trail No. 1 Parsonage by 715.83 and 698.33 points, respectively.

Rounding out the Top 5 was 2014 PBR Canada Champion Stetson Lawrence (Williston, North Dakota). Riding Fantastic Pet (Two Bit Bucking Bulls) for 84 points, Lawrence collected $605.63, 80 Canadian and 10 world points.

PBR Canada action continues on Saturday, May 11 at 7:00 p.m. EDT with the Monster Energy Tour’s London Classic at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario. Fans can watch all the action LIVE on RidePass.com or via the mobile app.

