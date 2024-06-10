2024 Ag Pride | JAM-in’ in Montana: FFA convention showcases junior ag mechanics projects 

Montana FFA members had the opportunity to put some saucy skills on display at the recent Montana Junior Agricultural Mechanics showcase, held during the Montana FFA convention April 2-6 in Billings.

The “JAM” show, as it is referred to, featured almost 60 projects made by FFA members in the categories of livestock equipment, trailers, outdoor recreation and agricultural machinery. The contest set up to focus on Montana FFA members’ expertise in designing and constructing agricultural mechanics projects, and competitors are judged on craftsmanship and on their documentation and interaction with the judges’ panel. Exhibitors are junior high and high school members and may compete as individuals or on teams of up to six members, with a registration cost of $25 per project.

“This contest really targets a different set of students, those who may not prefer to compete in the usual career development events,” said Dustin Perry, department head of Agricultural Technology and Education at Montana State University in Bozeman and organizer of the show. “We’re seeing great participation from all corners of the state.”

Coming from Texas, Perry saw huge shows of this nature where kids could showcase their work and he wanted to bring something similar to Montana. This is just the fourth year of the JAM show; the first two years it was held during the Montana State Fair in Great Falls, but moved to the state FFA convention to provide for more FFA members to attend with their projects.

“Part of JAM is having a lot of interaction between the judges and student exhibitors; not just a place where they drop off their trailer and go,” Perry said. “Having the contest at the state convention gives exhibitors and other attendees a chance to interact, which spreads new ideas.”

This year there were 58 projects from 22 different chapters, ranging from picnic tables to motorcycle loaders, and grandfather clocks to smokers. “We have four main categories, but we are of the mindset, if you build it – bring it. We will find a place for it,” says Perry.

Each contestant demonstrates their project along with a presentation book detailing plans, expenses, challenges and successes and photos to a team of two judges – one a skilled fabricator, and one with a sales and presentation background. Sponsorship is key to the contest with nine businesses and organizations providing prizes and awards, including championship belt buckles, vests, jackets, banners, and up to $500 in tools and equipment related to their project. Sponsoring companies are also invited to send professionals to serve as judges.

This year the Miles City FFA chapter had a robust showing at the JAM show, loading a gooseneck trailer and several vehicles with 12 projects. They came home with a division championship, reserve and third place in showmanship, and several third and fourth place division awards. “Those Miles City kids were an impressive bunch of kids, they had the most entries of any chapter and did great in the placings,” says Perry.

Senior Kali Lindvold and junior Cade Uhlich topped the livestock equipment category and placed reserve in overall showmanship with a collapsible steel clipping chute they designed and fabricated. Lindvold and her siblings all show cattle, so a fitting chute was something they could use. She is the teaching aide in the high school welding class for Mike Morgan, and recruited the partnership of Uhlich. Together they found plans on Google, modified them to their preferences, and got to work. “We did most of the work in class and a little after school,” Lindvold said. She oversaw design and “Cade did the math,” – although she was hands on the entire process and ran some beads herself. “I haven’t really been in a welding class but one time we needed an extra kid on the mechanics team, so I learned how to weld.” Cade had experience welding on feedlots where he previously lived in South Dakota, and was excited to take a project to the state contest. The pair says if they make a few more changes, they can patent their design and hope to make more to sell.

A team of four eighth graders also brought home honors for their cattle panel trailer, placing third in the trailer division and third in overall showmanship. Brooks Anderson, Alex Arthur, Tyler Kleinsasser and Devon Davis had competed on the FFA ag mechanics team together before. With the help of their parents, teachers and community members they decided to build a cattle panel trailer with the intention of Davis’ grandparents using it on their ranch.

Dusty Davis was one of the dads in charge of instruction. He opened up his mechanic shop several nights after school and a few weekends to teach the basics of measuring, fabrication and making things square up correctly. “I usually do things in my head, but we went through the whole process of using AutoCAD to draw out the design. We had to recenter the axle that was donated to make it fit the project, and we taught them how to mix paint.”

Other collaborators included dads, a machinist, an auto-body painter, a welder with a plasma cutter, and numerous businesses that donated supplies and materials. “There were a lot of people involved in teaching these kids. I think they learned a lot and I look forward to helping them again – they’re a good crew to work with,” said Davis. “We would show them what they needed to do, and then they would take over and do all the work.”

Arthur said he enjoyed the learning process and seeing the end result.

“We had built smaller projects before but nothing this big and this good,” said Arthur. “I learned how to make better welds and how to use a plasma table. It really helped improve my skills as a welder and mechanic.”

Todd Lackman, the Miles City high school ag teacher, said a lot of the work for the 12 projects went on in class but they also have a “Shop Tuesday” when they practice for mechanics competitions or work on projects after school. When it came time to get all the finished projects to Billings, 140 miles away, one parent showed up with a pickup, one with a trailer, and a few others with extra space in vehicles and they loaded up.

Among the 39 members from Miles City FFA that went to state convention there was plenty of help to unload.

“Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve” was on full display at the JAM show. And proof that it really does take a village to train a child.

In this case, a village that can build really cool things.