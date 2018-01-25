James Carmichael Memorial Scholarship Foundation

James Carmichael, Meadow, SD, was a lifelong Hereford breeder and cattleman. James

Carmichael was a quiet man, very devoted to his family and friends. He had a great

appreciation of all livestock, but especially his Hereford cattle. He very much appreciated

the quiet, peaceful range country they lived in. James Carmichael passed away in

September 2007.

The Carmichael Family has dedicated this scholarship fund to James Carmichael's

Recommended Stories For You

memory. His widow and children wish to honor his name and memory by giving young

people that have a love for Hereford cattle and agriculture an opportunity to further their

education in the hope of providing strong leadership for the agricultural world in the

future.

Applicants are eligible from South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming and

Nebraska.

This application is available to all High School seniors and those already attending

colleges or universities.

–James Carmichael Memorial Scholarship