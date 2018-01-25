James Carmichael Memorial Scholarship Foundation
James Carmichael, Meadow, SD, was a lifelong Hereford breeder and cattleman. James
Carmichael was a quiet man, very devoted to his family and friends. He had a great
appreciation of all livestock, but especially his Hereford cattle. He very much appreciated
the quiet, peaceful range country they lived in. James Carmichael passed away in
September 2007.
The Carmichael Family has dedicated this scholarship fund to James Carmichael's
memory. His widow and children wish to honor his name and memory by giving young
people that have a love for Hereford cattle and agriculture an opportunity to further their
education in the hope of providing strong leadership for the agricultural world in the
future.
Applicants are eligible from South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming and
Nebraska.
This application is available to all High School seniors and those already attending
colleges or universities.
–James Carmichael Memorial Scholarship