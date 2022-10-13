Jamison Quarter Horse 19th Annual Breeders & Ranchers Production Sale

Gordon Jamison on the mic in the ring talks about this lot in the sale.

TSLN Rep: Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: Oct. 6, 2022

Location: Quinter, Kansas

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar & Seth Weishaar

Averages:

124 head – $8,540

49 Foals – $4,500

8 Brood Mares – $6,844

53 Riders – $12,170

5 Ponies – $6,450

9 Sanata Fe Ranch Horses – $11,833

Jamison Quarter Horses 19th Annual Breeders Ranchers production sale was certainly a great day in Quinter, Kansas. The Jamisons were met with sunny skies and a very large crowd from early morning till the sale ended. The quality of horses from the colts to riders and brood mares ran deep.

High Sellers:

Brood Mares:

Lot 63 Roosters Sage Sired by Rooster Shorty Sold for $12,500 to Kathy and Randall Reed from Schuylkill Haven, PA.



Lot 62 Fancy Miss Colonel Sired by Cuatro N Freckles Sold for $10,000 to Sandra Mils from Heber Springs, AR.



Ranch Geldings:



Lot 110 Katwood Concho Sired by PC Katwood Oaks Sold for $40,000 to Jerry Morrison from Buena Vista, CO.



Lot 101 Hissy Phit Sired by Sophisticated Catt Sold for $33,000 to Bar II from Ft. Rice, ND.



Lot 119 Lucky Drifter PR 3 Sired by JR Lucky Woodchuck Sold for $27,000 to Leroy Young from Nichols Hills, OK.



Lot 104 Lil Blu Luck Sired by Lil Blu Blueberry Sold for $26,500 to JO Cattle Co. from Holcomb, KS.



Saddle Mares:



Lot 80 JA Streaker Lady Sired by JD Dandy Streaker sold for $22,000 to Vicki Kinser from Morristown, TN.



Lot 76 JA Dee Citisun sired by PC Citisun Cline Sold for $16,500 to Mark Ensz from Ulysses, KS.



Lot 68 JA Citisun Setum Sired by PC Citisun Cline Sold for $12,000 to Mike Imig from Briggsdale, CO.



Lot 73 JA Courage Letters sired by Courage of the Heart Sold for $11,000 to Carr Ranches from White River, SD.



Stud Colts:



Lot 44 Roosters Shorty/ JA Orphan Rain Sired Rooster Shorty Sold for $9,000 to Vicki Kinser from Morristown, TN.



Lot 39 SpottedTails Drift/ JA Miss Wood Pep Sired By SpottedTails Drift Sold for $8,500 to Martin Ranch from Keystone, NE.



Lot 45 Rooster Shorty / JA Misty Citisun Sired By Rooster Shorty sold for $8,500 to Bill Harmon from Chester, MT.



Foal Fillies



Lot 3 Frostem/ JA Cajun Martwood Sired by PC Frost EM Peppy sold for $6,000 to Kathy and Randall Reed from Schuylkill, PA



Lot 52 High Driftin Gold/ DVA Pepto Max Sired by High Driftin Gold sold for $5,750 to Casey Yost from Lakin, KS.



Lot 30 Courage of The Heart/ JA Rainy Cajun Sired by Courage of the Heart sold for $5,250 to Rick Ellis from Ozawki, KS.



Santa Fe Ranch:

Lot 131 Santa Fe Boon Sired by PC Tully Frost Sold for $24,500 to Frankie Long from Hollis, OK.

Lot 132 Santa Fe Marwood Sired by PC Marwood Sun Sold for $15,000 to Regan Martin from Johnson, KS.



Lot 133 Frosted Sheyenne Sired by Rooster Dix Frost Sold for $14,500 to Jayson Boyer from Rush, CO.

Merle High makes opening sale comments.

Gordon Jamison on the mic in the ring talks about this lot in the sale.

Sale morning made for lots of people looking over the sale offering.

