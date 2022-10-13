Jamison Quarter Horse 19th Annual Breeders & Ranchers Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Jake Stamant
Date of Sale: Oct. 6, 2022
Location: Quinter, Kansas
Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar & Seth Weishaar
Averages:
124 head – $8,540
49 Foals – $4,500
8 Brood Mares – $6,844
53 Riders – $12,170
5 Ponies – $6,450
9 Sanata Fe Ranch Horses – $11,833
Jamison Quarter Horses 19th Annual Breeders Ranchers production sale was certainly a great day in Quinter, Kansas. The Jamisons were met with sunny skies and a very large crowd from early morning till the sale ended. The quality of horses from the colts to riders and brood mares ran deep.
High Sellers:
Brood Mares:
Lot 63 Roosters Sage Sired by Rooster Shorty Sold for $12,500 to Kathy and Randall Reed from Schuylkill Haven, PA.
Lot 62 Fancy Miss Colonel Sired by Cuatro N Freckles Sold for $10,000 to Sandra Mils from Heber Springs, AR.
Ranch Geldings:
Lot 110 Katwood Concho Sired by PC Katwood Oaks Sold for $40,000 to Jerry Morrison from Buena Vista, CO.
Lot 101 Hissy Phit Sired by Sophisticated Catt Sold for $33,000 to Bar II from Ft. Rice, ND.
Lot 119 Lucky Drifter PR 3 Sired by JR Lucky Woodchuck Sold for $27,000 to Leroy Young from Nichols Hills, OK.
Lot 104 Lil Blu Luck Sired by Lil Blu Blueberry Sold for $26,500 to JO Cattle Co. from Holcomb, KS.
Saddle Mares:
Lot 80 JA Streaker Lady Sired by JD Dandy Streaker sold for $22,000 to Vicki Kinser from Morristown, TN.
Lot 76 JA Dee Citisun sired by PC Citisun Cline Sold for $16,500 to Mark Ensz from Ulysses, KS.
Lot 68 JA Citisun Setum Sired by PC Citisun Cline Sold for $12,000 to Mike Imig from Briggsdale, CO.
Lot 73 JA Courage Letters sired by Courage of the Heart Sold for $11,000 to Carr Ranches from White River, SD.
Stud Colts:
Lot 44 Roosters Shorty/ JA Orphan Rain Sired Rooster Shorty Sold for $9,000 to Vicki Kinser from Morristown, TN.
Lot 39 SpottedTails Drift/ JA Miss Wood Pep Sired By SpottedTails Drift Sold for $8,500 to Martin Ranch from Keystone, NE.
Lot 45 Rooster Shorty / JA Misty Citisun Sired By Rooster Shorty sold for $8,500 to Bill Harmon from Chester, MT.
Foal Fillies
Lot 3 Frostem/ JA Cajun Martwood Sired by PC Frost EM Peppy sold for $6,000 to Kathy and Randall Reed from Schuylkill, PA
Lot 52 High Driftin Gold/ DVA Pepto Max Sired by High Driftin Gold sold for $5,750 to Casey Yost from Lakin, KS.
Lot 30 Courage of The Heart/ JA Rainy Cajun Sired by Courage of the Heart sold for $5,250 to Rick Ellis from Ozawki, KS.
Santa Fe Ranch:
Lot 131 Santa Fe Boon Sired by PC Tully Frost Sold for $24,500 to Frankie Long from Hollis, OK.
Lot 132 Santa Fe Marwood Sired by PC Marwood Sun Sold for $15,000 to Regan Martin from Johnson, KS.
Lot 133 Frosted Sheyenne Sired by Rooster Dix Frost Sold for $14,500 to Jayson Boyer from Rush, CO.