Jamison Quarter Horses 20th Annual Breeders and Ranchers Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Oct. 5, 2023



Location: Sale at the ranch, Quinter, KS



Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Andrew Sylvester



Averages:

48 Saddle Horses – $10,240

51 Weanling colts – $4,652

7 Brood Mares – $5,607

5 Ponies – $6,150

4 Sante Fe Ranch Yearlings – $9,350

3 Sante Fe weanlings – $4,416

1 Sante Fe broodmare – $8,500





Excellent sale for Gordon Jamison family and crew for their 20th Annual Breeders and Ranchers Production Sale. There was a near full house at the Jamison Ranch sale facility just outside of Quinter, KS for the sale. All but a handful of the weanling colts and quite a few of the saddle horses were straight from the Jamison program. Other saddle horses came from select guests with like breeding and goals for their horses. Special guest was Jay George, Santa Fe Ranch, with a very nice set of yearling prospects.



Sale highlights include:

Weanlings:

Lot 1, Mar. 17, 2023 bay stallion by Gallo Simpatico x JA Sunfrost Kate at $9750 to Vicki Kinser, Morristown, TN.



Lot 54, May, 1, 2023 gray mare by Fiestas Gotta Gun x Silverwood Kate to Katie Koenig, Victoria, KS at $8,250.



Lot 53, May 10, 2023 sorrel stallion by Irish Pay x Flinging Lace from Hanging b Quarter Horses sold to Casey Yost, Lakin, KS for $7,750.



Lot 51, May, 20, 2023 palomino stallion by Irish Pay x Miss Sunny Wood from Hanging b Quarter Horses to Johnston Ranch, Arlington, CO at $7,250.



Saddle horses:

Lot 70, JA Citisun Roan Letter, 2018 red roan gelding by PC Citisun Cline x JA Roosters Letter to Scott Consaul, Center, CO for $19,500.



Lot 108, Postgrace, 2019 dun mare by DallyPost PardonMe x Baywater Grace from Ty Hotchkiss sold to Scott Consaul, Center, CO for $18,000.



Lot 69, JA Frostwood Tee, 2018 red roan gelding by Four For Tee x JA Frost on Dee Wood to Troy Coffer, Sparta, MO at $18,000.



Lot 64, JA Rooster Frostwood, 2019 bay gelding by Roosters Shorty x PC Frostwood Lace to Keith Snyder, Myerstown, PA at $16,500.



The top selling yearling was lot 124, Sante Fe Eldorado, June 5, 2022 buckskin stallion from Sante Fe Ranch by Ali Frost x PC Kitten Oaks to Martin Ranch, Keystone, NE for $15,000.



Great people and great horses make for a great sale.

There was a huge crowd of buyers and spectators for the 20th Annual Jamison Ranch Breeders and Ranchers Horse Sale. SRJamison3e56ece37eae-crowd





JA CITISUNROANLETTER, a 2018 road gelding straight from the Jamison program topped the saddle horses at $19,500. SRJamison82c61a803d9a-Lot_70-copy

Topping the weanlings was this handsome bay colt sired by Gallo Simpatico and out of the JA Sunfrost Kate mare at $9,750. srjamisona0c6a4ee95fc-Lot_1-copy



