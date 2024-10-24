Jamison Quarter Horses 21st Breeders & Ranchers Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye



Date of Sale: Oct. 10, 2024



Location: At the ranch – Quinter, KS



Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar



Averages:

50 Foals – $5,460

7 Brood Mares – $5,643

49 Saddle Horses – $12,311

3 Ponies – $6,333



It was a pleasant October day in Northwest Kansas for the Jamison Quarter Horses annual breeders and ranchers sale. There was a large crowd on hand for the morning preview, and an even larger crowd at the start of the sale. The offering was strong through all classes of horses, and the bidding was active until the very last lot sold. Congratulations to everyone involved on another great sale.



Top Foals

Lot 55 – $18,000, PC Redwood Manny x Miss Tuff – Buckskin Stud Colt; DOB: 5/8/24; Sire: PC Redwood Manny; MGS: Playgun, sold to BV Livestock of Cimarron, KS.

Lot 35 – $14,000, The Rockin Cowboy x JA Elegan Wilywood – Buckskin Stud Colt; DOB: 5/29/24; Sire: The Rockin Cowboy; MGS: Wilywood, sold to Martin Ranch of Keystone, NE.

Lot 16 – $12,500, JA Wily Sun Frost x JA Lady Three Jay – Sorrel Filly ; DOB: 5/11/24; Sire: JA Wily Sun Frost; MGS: Three Jay Colonel, sold to Vicki Kinser of Morristown, TN.

Lot 25 – $11,000, PC Cajunistic x JA Lady Baretta – Buckskin Filly ; DOB: 4/25/24 ; Sire: PC Cajunistic ; MGS: JA Colonel Frostwood. Sold to Jordan Diehl of Bradford, OH.



Top Brood Mares

Lot 58 – $8,500., Silverwood Gem – Gray Mare ; DOB: 7/18/11; Sire: PC Katwood Oaks; In foal to CSR Dual Glo, sold to Craig Haythorn of Arthur, NE.

Lot 115 – $7,250, Spottedtails Firefly – Blue Roan Mare; DOB: 5/26/12; Sire: Plenty Blueberry; Pasture Exposed to JA Colonel Frostem, sold to Vicki Kinser of Morristown, TN.



Top Saddle Horses

Lot 68 – $40,000, JA Frostem Jaydrift – Bay Gelding; DOB: 5/20/19; Sire: PC Frost Em Peppy; MGS: Three Jay Colonel, sold to Alice Lawaetz of Plains, VA.

Lot 59 – $37,000, JA Dandy Sunfrost – Palomino Gelding; DOB: 4/5/21; Sire: JD Dandy Streaker; MGS: PC Citisun Cline, sold to CW Ranch of Howard, PA.

Lot 62 – $36,500, JA Frostem Rosebush – Bay Roan Gelding; DOB: 5/14/21; Sire: PC Frost Em Peppy; MGS: Clues Orphan Drift, sold to Hy-Plains of Montezuma, KS.

Lot 111 – $36,000, Red Fox Starlight – Sorrel Mare; DOB: 5/13/10; Sire: Chics Red Fox ; MGS: Spooks Jazzman, sold to HCM Farm Partners of Cherry Valley, AR.









Gordon Jamison thanks everyone for attending their 21st production sale. image-32