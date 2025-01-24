Jan 20 rumor on Mexico border affected market

Then-USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack wrote a letter to the Mexican Secretary of Agriculture on Jan. 17, 2025, re-iterating protocols needed to be met in order for the border to re-open to Mexican cattle. USDA put a halt to Mexican cattle coming into the United States in November due to the discovery of a New World Screwworm in Mexico.

Vilsack stressed his commitment to stopping the spread of New World Screwworm, but he also said,

“I also understand our teams are now working intensely to approve the first pre-export NWS

inspection facilities, a key final step in the implementation of the protocol for resuming safe

export. I want to assure you I have stressed to my team the priority of approval of these facilities and am pleased to hear the first inspections have accordingly occurred earlier this week. To support in finalizing this work, I urge you to encourage the needed modifications be made expeditiously to the facilities so that my teams can grant full approval as soon as possible. Safe reopening of trade is important to a safe and affordable food supply.”

Several media outlets reported in early January that the U.S. Department of Agriculture was expected to re-open the Mexican border on Jan. 20, 2025.

Two USDA representatives, including the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service attending veterinarian for Texas told TSLN that they had no knowledge of an official report of a Jan. 20 border opening.

Mike Stepian with USDA APHIS said in an e-mail to TSLN, “The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has not established January 20th as a date to resume cattle imports from Mexico. The United States continues to work very closely with Mexico and APHIS will announce when trade resumes.”

Zach Tindall, a market analyst with Producers Livestock out of Omaha, Nebraska and Sioux City, Iowa, said there was market movement the day that the news broke of the rumored border reopening.

“Every time we hear a rumor, it seems like feeders and fats struggle. Demand backs off for domestic cattle,” he said.

Tindall said there were several big news items that day – in addition to the Mexican border rumor, there was a union strike on the east coast and a rumor of a possible packing plant closure, which was determined to be untrue, said Tindall.

“We had posted a contract high for feeders,” on Jan. 7, 2025, he said. “Then we got three somewhat bearish news items and we settled $2.95 lower on January 8. Then the next day, the March contracts moved back up, finishing $3.32 higher than the previous day,” he said.

It is not clear who said the border would open on Jan. 20.