Japanese chef to visit South Dakota beef ranches, farms

Pierre, SD – The South Dakota Beef Industry Council is excited to welcome Japanese Chef, Rika Yukimasa, to the United States for the American Beef Journey, July 23-27, 2023. Yukimasa hosts “Dining with the Chef”, popular NHK TV cooking program that airs in 150 countries, including the U.S., where it’s shown on PBS. She has published dozens of bestselling cookbooks in Asia and spent several years in California where she graduated from U.C. Berkeley and gained understanding of the American plate.

Yukimasa will have the opportunity to tour several South Dakota beef farms and ranches, a livestock auction market, restaurants and other key sectors of the food industry that make beef one of South Dakota’s leading economic drivers.

The SDBIC will host a Japanese Cuisine Meet and Greet event at Sturgis Brewing Company in Sturgis, SD on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 5 p.m. MT. South Dakota Beef Industry Council | Courtesy photo Rika-2

The SDBIC will also host a Japanese Cuisine Meet and Greet event at Sturgis Brewing Company in Sturgis, SD on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. MT. Food Network Celebrity and Team Beef South Dakota Chef, Justin Warner, will join Yukimasa to demonstrate preparation techniques and serving options for various value cuts of beef utilized in Japan. To round out the night, a beef and beer pairing opportunity will occur with an open question and answer session following the demonstrations for event attendees.

“We are excited to showcase our industry to Chef Yukimasa and promote beef in a way that will leave a lasting impression” states SDBIC Board of Director, Justin Tupper. “Events like this help us continue to sell our product and also helps consumers be confident in their purchasing decisions by experiencing first-hand the commitment of care that goes into raising a high-quality beef product!”

If you’re interested in attending visit https://sdbeef.formstack.com/forms/american_beef_journey_meet_and_greet_registration to RSVP by July 21,2023!

Beef Logic Inc. and United States Meat Export Federation (USMEF), contractors to South Dakota Beef Industry Council and the Beef Checkoff, will also be in attendance working alongside the SDBIC to introduce Chef Yukimasa to South Dakota beef farmers and ranchers who work hard to provide high-quality beef to consumers around the world.

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council