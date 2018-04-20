Jay Bodner named as the interim executive VP for Mont. Stockgrowers

Montana Stockgrowers Association Director of Natural Resources, Jay Bodner, has been named the interim Executive Vice President upon the resignation of Errol Rice. Jay Bodner has served in his current capacity for the past sixteen years.

For twelve years, Errol has tirelessly led the organization; his leadership and vision will be missed. Errol has accepted a position with a Montana based firm that is a leading provider of business development services for consulting and professional services companies around the globe. We cannot thank Errol enough for his years of service and dedication to Montana agriculture.

MSGA will begin taking applications for Executive Vice President beginning Monday, April 23. The deadline for application will be May 7. Questions can be directed to the MSGA office at 406-442-3420.

–Montana Stockgrowers Association