Jaycie Forbes named manager of the South Dakota Hereford Association

Jaycie Forbes JF-Headshot

Willow Lake, South Dakota (May 2, 2025) – The South Dakota Hereford Association Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Jaycie Forbes has been named the organization’s new Manager.

Forbes, of Willow Lake, has years of experience in youth development, leadership and communication

roles serving as President for three years of the American Gelbvieh Junior Association. In addition to her role with the SDHA, Forbes founded Jaycie Forbes Photography, a thriving business offering photography, graphic design, and social media services. Forbes has a broad range of experience in organizing large-scale national events, supporting stakeholder relationships and leading collaborative teams.

“The SDHA Board is extremely fortunate to have Jaycie Forbes as the new manager of the SDHA. Her

experience in photography, graphic design and social media will greatly enhance the connection to our

current membership and our appeal to the new and upcoming Hereford people young and old,” said Jeff Gerlach, President of the South Dakota Hereford Association Board of Directors.

Sporting blue and yellow, Forbes is a proud South Dakota State University Alumni. With a deep passion for the beef industry, strong organization skills, and a creative mindset, Forbes brings an authentic

connection to agriculture and a forward-thinking approach to association leadership.

“I’m thrilled to join the South Dakota Hereford Association and work alongside such a dedicated and

passionate group of members who represent the very best of the Hereford Breed. Becoming a part of SDHA is such an honor-I’m excited to contribute to the legacy of excellence and integrity that has shaped the Hereford tradition in this great state,” said Jaycie Forbes, Manager of the South Dakota Hereford Association.

As the South Dakota Hereford Association continues to be committed to serving its’ members and the next generation of breeders, Forbes will manage promotions, event planning, communications and

membership relations.

Matt Zens joins South Dakota Hereford Association as promotions mentor

The South Dakota Hereford Association is delighted to welcome Matt Zens back to the Association,

where he will serve as the Promotions Mentor through the duration of 2025. Servings on SDHA Board of Directors from 2019 to 2024, and President of the Board from 2023 to 2024, the Association will utilize Zens proven expertise and extensive experience. Zens will be responsible for the management of Dakotafest and the coordination of various promotional events and advertising initiatives.

“We are very excited to add Matt as an integral part of the SDHA team as he will help ensure a seamless transition with our new manager. Matt is a familiar face within the association and its members. He brings a plethora of experience, industry knowledge and passion for the Hereford breed,” said Jacob Rausch, Vice President of the South Dakota Hereford Association Board of Directors.

About the South Dakota Hereford Association

Since its founding, the South Dakota Hereford Association has worked to bring the Hereford breed to the forefront of producers throughout the state through various youth events, volunteer activities and

promotions each year. Visit our website at https://www.southdakotaherefords.org