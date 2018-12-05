JBS announces appointment of Gilberto Tomazoni as global CEO

São Paulo, December 4, 2018 – JBS informs that, in a meeting held today (4), the Board of Directors of JBS unanimously elected Gilberto Tomazoni as the Company's Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

"I am very pleased that Tomazoni is my successor. He lives the company's culture and has a deep knowledge of our business worldwide. As Chief Operating Officer, he led JBS operations with great success and, from now on, will lead the Company in a new

phase of its development," said José Batista Sobrinho.

Gilberto Tomazoni has been an executive at JBS since 2013 and has more than 35 years experience in senior positions in the food industry. For the past year he was the Company's Chief Operating Officer (COO), during which time he was directly involved in

JBS's business strategy globally.

"I am grateful for the confidence placed in me by José Batista Sobrinho and the Board of Directors. Together with an outstanding team of 230,000 employees around the world, I will be dedicated to consolidating JBS as a global food company, recognized for its

unique business model and the quality, safety and innovation of its products and brands", said Gilberto Tomazoni. "My commitment is with our company's reputation and the integrity of our relationships. And, through a relentless attention to transparency, governance and compliance I want JBS to become a global benchmark", Tomazoni concluded.

José Batista Sobrinho was the first president of JBS, a company he founded in 1953, and remains a member of the Company's Board of Directors, a position he has held for more than 10 years.

Gilberto Tomazoni will assume the role of CEO with immediate effect.

About Gilberto Tomazoni

Mr. Tomazoni has a degree in mechanical engineering and a postgraduate degree in management. He has extensive experience in, and knowledge of, the food industry. He worked at Sadia for 27 years, where he started as a trainee and rose to become the CEO. He served for three years as Vice President of Bunge Alimentos, managing the food and ingredients business, and was also the Executive Director for South and Central America. He joined JBS as Global President of the poultry business in 2013, and subsequently led the establishment of Seara Alimentos as CEO. In 2015, he was named President of JBS' Global Operations and, since 2017, has served as the Company's Global Chief Operating Officer. In 2013 he was named Chairman of the Board of Pilgrim's

Pride Corporation. He is also a member of the International Advisory Council of Fundação Dom Cabral (FDC).

–JBS SA