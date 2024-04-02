JBS announces intent to elect Batista brothers back to corporate board

If you had $180 million, what would you buy?

For the brothers who own the majority of shares in the world’s largest meatpacker, that question was not “what” but “who?”



In 2017, Brazilian prosecutors uncovered a massive corruption scheme involving Wesely and Joesely Batista, the billionaire siblings at the top of the global packing behemoth JBS. Over a 14 year period, the Batistas spent $180 million to bribe more than 1,800 Brazilian regulators, government officials, and politicians, including three of Brazil’s presidents. From these kickbacks, JBS received illegally favorable financing through the state-run Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES), an infusion of capital which allowed the brothers to engage in a global buying spree, including the 2007 all-cash purchase of U.S. packer Swift & Company for $1.5 billion, a 64 percent stake in Pilgrim’s Pride for $800 million in 2009, and the $1.45 billion purchase of Cargill’s pork division in 2015.



The fallout of the 2017 investigation and subsequent admission of bribery by the Batista brothers led Brazilian Courts to issue JBS’s parent company, J&F Investments, a record breaking $3.2 billion fine. As part of the plea agreement, the Batista brothers were barred from serving on the boards of any J&F companies for two years. That same year, the Batistas were also arrested and spent six months in jail on charges of insider trading. The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) alleged that the brothers lied during their testimony in the corruption case, and that the Batistas had dumped shares in advance of the bribery accusations being made public; a move which allowed them to avoid $44 million in loses when JBS shares nosedived. They were released in 2008.

In order to meet its obligations to the court, JBS was forced to divest a number of assets, including U.S. Five Rivers Feeders, the world’s largest cattle feeding operation. Five Rivers was included in JBS’s 2008 $565 million cash purchase of Smithfield’s Beef Division. It was sold to Pinnacle Financial in 2018 for $200 million; however, Fiver Rivers continues to supply cattle to JBS.

Last summer, the Batistas were acquitted of the insider trading charges, and in December, Brazil’s Supreme Court slashed J&F’s fine by $2.1 Billion, saying that J&F had adhered to its 2017 agreement with prosecutors. All told, J&F Investments reportedly paid $593 billion toward the original corruption fine.

The Batista brothers were allowed to return to their management positions at J&F Investments after a court decision in 2020, and in an announcement to shareholders in late March, JBS SA said that it had nominated Wesely and Joesely Batista back to its Board of Directors. A vote on the nominations is scheduled for the company’s annual meeting on April 26.

INTO FOCUS

Given the historic issues with the company under Batista leadership, JBS SA’s announcement to reinstate the brothers to the board raised eyebrows across the packing and livestock industries, especially as JBS is still seeking dual listings on the Brazilian and New York Stock Exchanges. The company’s 2017 run at an initial public offering in in the U.S. was torpedoed by the bribery scandal, and numerous allegations and lawsuits in recent years have further tarnished JBS’s public image.

JBS’s efforts to revive its IPO bid in 2023 invited warranted scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers. In January, Reuters reported that a bipartisan group of 15 U.S. Senators sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission warning the regulator that allowing JBS onto the New York Stock Exchange would expose investors to risk and that the agency should closely scrutinize the company’s criminal and environmental track record.

In 2020, the SEC fined JBS $27 million for bribery charges surrounding its 2009 purchase of Pilgrims Pride. Industry analysts have grown increasingly worried that a fresh infusion of cash generated by a NYSE listing would allow the multinational packer to capture even more of its U.S. competition and further consolidate a market already lacking in sufficient competition. This was evidenced by the 2021 ransomware attack that locked JBS out of its computer networks. In the days between the hack and when the company finally paid the ransom, the USDA had to withhold price reporting data because releasing that information without JBS included would have likely divulged the other packers’ corporate trade secrets.

That same year, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association parted ways with the company stemming from an argument over NCBA’s request that the Justice Department launch an investigation into the price disparities between cattle prices and boxed beef during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Then-NCBA Vice President Todd Wilkinson of De Smet, South Dakota defended NCBA’s decision to oust the packer from the beef lobby during a 2021 interview with WNAX radio.

“My opinion as I sat on the officer team was if [JBS] didn’t like it, that’s too bad. We’re here to protect the producer,” Wilkinson said. “If there was something going wrong that isn’t appropriate — and I’m not saying that there is — but certainly [NCBA] felt it was appropriate to ask for the DOJ investigation and we had a difference of opinion on that issue.”

“[NCBA] decided if [JBS] wasn’t going to go along with supporting the organization that we needed to part ways as a member,” he said.

In the last four years, JBS has paid out several multi-million dollar settlements to commercial meat purchasers and consumers for price-fixing claims. In 2020, it paid $24.5 million to purchasers who alleged the company fixed prices for pork. In 2022, JBS paid $52.5 million to settle claims that it had conspired with its competitors to limit the U.S. beef supply in order to inflate prices and boost profits. It paid an additional $25 million in 2023 to settle an anti-trust lawsuit brought by grocery store consumers. In all instances where the company settled, JBS has denied liability.

In 2022, JBS facilities were among the 13 plants in 8 states where a subcontractor, Packing Sanitation Services Inc., was discovered to have violated child labor laws by hiring children as young as 13 to clean and sanitize at its slaughter facilities overnight. Packing Sanitation was forced to pay $1.5 million in civil fines. JBS has since ended its relationship with the contractor and established its own in-house sanitation division.

Since April 2020, multiple JBS facilities across the country have been fined multiple times by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration for failing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among its employees. The company has repeatedly been cited and fined for unsafe conditions that have resulted in employee dismemberment and death. OSHA fined JBS more than $227,000 in 2023 after a federal investigation found that the company failed to adequately protect a worker who suffered an amputation at its Green Bay, Wisconsin, beef plant.

In 2024, JBS and Tyson agreed to pay a combined $127 million to settle a lawsuit that alleged the companies violated antitrust laws and conspired to fix and keep wages low for employees. The Colorado court that heard the suit said that there was sufficient evidence, including an analysis of industry wages, interviews with industry witnesses, and extensive research which supported very specific allegations made in the original complaint. JBS’s share of the settlement was $55 million.

In February, New York State Attorney General Leticia James filed suit against JBS, alleging that its advertised claims that the company will reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040 violated a New York deceptive trade practices law. In her filing, James said that JBS “repeatedly and persistently made unsubstantiated and misleading environmental marketing claims to New York consumers.”

The suit alleges that JBS has admitted that it has no accurate calculation of the carbon output for its entire supply chain. The complaint further alleges that the company has lied about its claim to have stopped procuring cattle from ranches in Brazil where acres of rain forests were illegally cleared for grazing. The suit levies $5,000 for each alleged violation of the New York law; however the total number of those violations is yet to be determined.