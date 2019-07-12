JBS wins $78 million in pork contracts by pricing lower

JBS USA, the American subsidiary of the Brazilian meat company, has won nearly $78 million in pork contracts under the trade mitigation program by pricing its meat lower than its competitors, the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting and the Food & Environment Reporting Network said last week.

The JBS USA contracts amount to more than 6% of the $300 million the Agriculture Department has allocated for pork purchases under the program, the report said.

JBS emphasized that it operates U.S. pork plants buying from U.S. hog farmers. It is not the only meat processor that is foreign-owned.

