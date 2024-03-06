JC Heiken & Sons Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams

Date of Sale: 02/27/2024

Location: Miles City Livestock Commission Miles City, MT

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages: 145 Bulls Averaged 6,029



There were 145 bulls and it was hard to pick a bad one from top to bottom at the JC Heiken Angus & Sons Bull Sale. A little cold out and some well needed snow but it didnt stop people from coming to the sale.



Top Bulls



Lot 9, Heiken Broadview 3068 2/8/23 son of Heiken Broadview sold to Troy Sailer of Golden Valley, ND for $13,500



Lot 7, Heiken Incentive 3172 2/17/23 son of Sitz Incentive sold to Stovall Ranch of Billings, MT for $13,000



Lot 3, Heiken Incentive 3070 2/8/23 son of Sitz Incentive sold to Stovall Ranch of Billings, MT for $10,000



Lot 35, Heiken Stunner 3211 2/25/23 son of Musgrave 1676 Stunner 1905 sold to Minow Ranch of Olive, MT for $10,000



Lot 31, Heiken Cowboy Kind 3106 2/9/23 son of HA Cowboy Kind 8157 sold to Fredericks Ranch of Decker, MT for $9,750

Auctioneer Joe Goggins and Brad Heiken giving opening statements. 1931678c2fc8-IMG_0076