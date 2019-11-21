Jeff Miller wins multiple categories at RAM GLCFR

Jeff Miller made his bulldogging debut at the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo in 2002. He’ll be returning for a second time in 2020 after racking up a lengthy list of accolades at the RAM Great Lakes Circuit Finals Rodeo over the weekend.

Miller won the steer wrestling average and the all-around cowboy title while his horses Shawby and Fly won the top steer wrestling and top hazing horse awards, respectively, for the RAM GLCFR in Louisville, Ky., Nov. 16.

“I love winning the average, but I don’t know if I am more proud of my ponies or of myself,” Miller laughed. “It has been a bag of riches with a lot of good things.”

Winning the steer wrestling average in 13.5 seconds on three head, plus winning Round 3 in tie-down roping, added up to a $9,894 weekend.

The Kansas cowboy is no stranger to circuit success. He competed at the RAM Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo 10 times for tie-down roping before switching to the Great Lakes Circuit. He also competed at last year’s RAM GLCFR in tie-down roping.

Miller also competed at the RAM NCFR for tie-down roping in 2009, but this will be his first time at the national circuit finals for steer wrestling since 2002. Now 40, Miller credits his good health to learning solid fundamentals from Wade Wilson.

During the 2019 regular season, Miller’s rig was different than what he’s accustomed to because he was 10 years older than his traveling partners Jake Johnson and Tyler Harris. And Johnson and Harris were 10 years older than traveling partner Logan Wiseman, a rookie steer wrestler.

Four of the 12 bulldoggers who qualified for the RAM GLCFR (Miller, Johnson, Harris and Bob Loosenort) competed on Shawby, Miller’s 14-year-old American Quarter Horse. Miller’s 10-year-old American Quarter Horse, Fly, was their hazing horse.

Horses aren’t Miller’s only famous livestock. He’s also taking a set of steers to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo next month for the fourth time and has provided steers for the RAM NCFR several times. But in 2020, he’ll be inside the Kissimmee, Fla., arena while his 9-year-old daughter, Reagan, and wife, Jenni, cheer him on.

“I have a full-time job as a marketing representative for NAU Country Crop Insurance, so I don’t think I’ll crack out for the NFR, but I’m excited for Florida and you get to go to Fort Worth’s rodeo, too,” Miller said. “That’s a wonderful opportunity with a lot of added money.”

Other winners at the $209,561 rodeo were bareback rider Jesse Pope (257 points on three head); team ropers Mitchell Barney/J.W. Nelson (17.8 seconds on three head); saddle bronc rider Riggin Smith (251.5 points on three head); tie-down roper Roy Lee (26.8 seconds on three head); barrel racer Angie Galliher (46.50 seconds on three runs); and bull rider Matt Palmer (160.5 points on two head).

–PRCA