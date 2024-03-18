Jenson Ranch J/R Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: March 7, 2024

Location: Faith Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages: 100 yearling Angus and Balancer Bulls avg. $5921

Jenson Ranch, owned by Jace Jenson and his family, along with Taz and Casey Olsen and Rhonda Lensegrav and Kristi Birkeland, hosted another large crowd for their annual sale. The Jenson Ranch is west of Faith, near Ralph, South Dakota.

This herd is deep in the tradition of Lensegrav breeding, with big, thick-made, outstanding bulls. This year they added some age advantaged bulls, and they were very well-received.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 94: $ 12,500 to Blaine Mollman, McIntosh, South Dakoeta – Optimus Prime x KCF Bennett Southside (Angus – homo black)

Lot 2: $ 10,500 to Goodman Ranch, Oelrichs, South Dakota – Gumbo Hill 105 Special x Visionary 28 (Angus x Gelbvieh – homo black)

Lot 36: $ 10,000 to Tina Hudson, Howes, South Dakota – LEN F2G-71Z x LEN 41 (Angus x Gelbvieh – homo black)

Lot 15: $ 9,500 to Bill Holt, Ralph, South Dakota – Raven No Doubt “OJ” x Connealy Final Product (Angus – homo black)

Lot 1: $ 9,000 to Kenny Lensegrav, Kyle, South Dakota – Gumbo Hill 105 Special x ET B24 (Angus x Gelbvieh – homo black)

Dennis Hathaway, Mud Butte, South Dakota. Jenson-Hathaway