Jesse Wright gets 10th Wrangler NFR win

LAS VEGAS – Jesse Wright is no stranger to success at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Making his eighth appearance at the Wrangler NFR, Wright won his 10th career round with an 89.5-point ride on United Pro Rodeo’s Awesome Sauce before 16,809 spectators at the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday night.

“My nephew (Ryder) got on him in Cheyenne (Wyo.) and missed him out, and Stetson had been on him three or four times,” Jesse Wright said. “That horse is really hard to mark out and is really droppy. I got a good start on him, my mark out was good and strong, and then it got rolling after that.”

Jesse’s trips to the Wrangler NFR have come in 2010-14, 2016 and 2017, highlighted by his 2012 world championship. He entered this Wrangler NFR 13th in the PRCA | RAM World Standings.

Only four saddle bronc riders made 8-second rides Friday. Rusty Wright, Jesse’s nephew, placed second in the round with an 85.5-point ride on Dakota Rodeo’s Cash Deal.

“Horse by horse and just try to stay positive, have fun and take it all in,” Jesse said about his mindset about the remainder of the Wrangler NFR. “You’ve got to keep having fun no matter what is going on, because if you start beating yourself up too bad it isn’t going to get too much better than what it is. Round by round, and horse by horse.”

