Jim Croff, president of Montana Circuit, passes away

Jim Croff, photo courtesy PRCA



James (Jim) T. Croff, who was president of the Montana Circuit for the past 28 years, passed away Aug. 31. He was 62.

Croff, who lived in Geyser, Mont., had been battling an extreme head injury from a horse accident suffered June 10, 2018. Croff’s family will be holding a memorial service and celebration of his life in the near future.

Croff also was a saddle bronc rider in the PRCA, earning $52,466. He also earned $772 riding bulls. He bought his PRCA card on Dec. 9, 1977.

Croff was outgoing and friendly. He was known for his ever-present smile and willingness to help folks.

Duane Walker, a longtime member of the Montana Circuit rodeo board, knew Croff for 40 years.

“We were very good friends and we would go hunt and fish and cowboy and do all that stuff together,” Walker said. “He was a super-good guy. I will miss him tremendously. As a friend, he is irreplaceable. He also was a rodeo contestant, committee person and president of the Montana Circuit, so he was an integral part of Pro Rodeo in the state of Montana.”

Croff grew up with six sisters. He leaves behind, his wife, Holly, daughter, Jimi Rae, and stepson, Dustin.

–PRCA