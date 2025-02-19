Jindra Angus 25th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye



Date of Sale: Feb. 12, 2025



Location: Jindra Angus Bull Center – Clarkson, NE



Auctioneer: Matt Lowery



Averages:

138 Angus Bulls – $7,894

32 Registered Open Heifers – $3,359

It was another good day for the Nick Jindra and Family to host their 25th Annual Production Sale. It is quite a milestone to have 25 years of sales, and Jindra Angus was rewarded with an outstanding sale. The weather was less than ideal with a cold wind and icy roads, but buyers braved the conditions to attend the sale. Congratulations again to the entire crew at Jindra Angus.



Top Bulls:

Lot 80 – $65,000. Jindra Top Gun J 1145 1404; DOB: 2/10/24; Sire: Schiefelbein Top Gun 522; MGS: Jindra Rectify; Sold to Nemeth Angus of Ludell, KS.



Lot 39 – $25,000. Jindra Magnum J 2186 1904; DOB: 2/18/24; Sire: SAV Magnum 1335; MGS: Jindra Cutting Edge. Sold to Nemeth Angus of Ludell, KS.



Lot 79 – $20,000. Jindra Top Gun J 764 1274; DOB: 2/9/24; Sire: Schiefelbein Top Gun 522; MGS: Connealy Guinness. Sold to a Nebraska Bull Buyer.



Lot 88 – $18,500. Jindra Pinnacle J 1167 1894; DOB: 2/18/24; Sire: Connealy Pinnacle; MGS: Jindra Cutting Edge. Sold to Rain Rock Cattle of Alberta, CN.



Lot 150 – $18,000. Jindra Cutting Edge 4323; DOB: 4/4/23; Sire: Jindra Cutting Edge; MGS: Jindra Top Notch 1336. Sold to Twin Creek Ranch of Bassett, NE.



Top Female

Lot 174 – $7,000. Jindra Blackbird Lassy 4190 ; DOB: 2/12/24; Sire: Jindra Assurance; MGS: Jindra Time Prime. Sold to Powerline Genetics of McCook, NE.



Nick Jindra thanks everyone for their support and attendance to their 25th sale. jindra

The crowd started to fill in the bleachers after enjoying the delicious CAB lunch.




