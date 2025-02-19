Jindra Angus 25th Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Cody Nye
Date of Sale: Feb. 12, 2025
Location: Jindra Angus Bull Center – Clarkson, NE
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame
Averages:
138 Angus Bulls – $7,894
32 Registered Open Heifers – $3,359
It was another good day for the Nick Jindra and Family to host their 25th Annual Production Sale. It is quite a milestone to have 25 years of sales, and Jindra Angus was rewarded with an outstanding sale. The weather was less than ideal with a cold wind and icy roads, but buyers braved the conditions to attend the sale. Congratulations again to the entire crew at Jindra Angus.
Top Bulls:
Lot 80 – $65,000. Jindra Top Gun J 1145 1404; DOB: 2/10/24; Sire: Schiefelbein Top Gun 522; MGS: Jindra Rectify; Sold to Nemeth Angus of Ludell, KS.
Lot 39 – $25,000. Jindra Magnum J 2186 1904; DOB: 2/18/24; Sire: SAV Magnum 1335; MGS: Jindra Cutting Edge. Sold to Nemeth Angus of Ludell, KS.
Lot 79 – $20,000. Jindra Top Gun J 764 1274; DOB: 2/9/24; Sire: Schiefelbein Top Gun 522; MGS: Connealy Guinness. Sold to a Nebraska Bull Buyer.
Lot 88 – $18,500. Jindra Pinnacle J 1167 1894; DOB: 2/18/24; Sire: Connealy Pinnacle; MGS: Jindra Cutting Edge. Sold to Rain Rock Cattle of Alberta, CN.
Lot 150 – $18,000. Jindra Cutting Edge 4323; DOB: 4/4/23; Sire: Jindra Cutting Edge; MGS: Jindra Top Notch 1336. Sold to Twin Creek Ranch of Bassett, NE.
Top Female
Lot 174 – $7,000. Jindra Blackbird Lassy 4190 ; DOB: 2/12/24; Sire: Jindra Assurance; MGS: Jindra Time Prime. Sold to Powerline Genetics of McCook, NE.