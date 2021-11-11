John Dady named PRCA’s 2021 John Justin Committeeman of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – John Dady, the Vice President for the Sitting Bull Stampede and Mobridge (S.D.) Rodeo Association, has been selected as the PRCA’s 2021 John Justin Standard of the West Committeeman of the Year.

“It’s an honor to get recognized for this award, it was truly unexpected I didn’t even know I was nominated for it,” Dady said. “I certainly can’t take all the credit for this award, a lot of this goes to our committee and all the hard work they put in 12 months out of the year.”

Dady served on the board of directors from 2019-2021 before becoming vice president. The Sitting Bull Stampede has been a PRCA-sanctioned rodeo since 1947, with John’s grandfather Jack Dady serving as the rodeo’s president in 1987. He said the Stampede is just one of the many things the committee helps put on throughout the year.

“We do several different events throughout the year whether it’s the demolition derby, the Indian relays, or the rodeo gala,” Dady said. “There’s a ton our committee does, so I don’t think it should be just me getting recognized it should be our entire committee. I also have to thank my wife Lisa for letting me put all I have into making our Stampede great.”

Justin Boots created the John Justin Standard of the West program to recognize the hundreds of thousands of hours of work that volunteer rodeo committee members donate to put on rodeos.

Each year, Justin Boots recognizes 125 outstanding volunteers from PRCA rodeos around the country through its John Justin Standard of the West program. PRCA rodeos vote on the individual to receive the PRCA’s John Justin Committeeman of the Year Award, whose dedication represents the deeds of those volunteers.

“In my opinion I think rodeo is the only true sport left in America,” Dady said. “It’s the backbone of America’s sport and I think it’s our goal to keep that alive and well in our community.”

The Sitting Bull Stampede is held every year, July 2-4. Dady will be recognized with this year’s honor at the PRCA Awards Banquet, the event will be held Dec.1 at the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas leading up to the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Al Girard, the executive director of rodeo operation and the cowboy liaison for the San Bernardino (Calif.) County Sheriff’s PRCA Pro Rodeo won the 2020 John Justin Standard of the West Committeeman of the Year Award.

–PRCA