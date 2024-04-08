John G. Johnson: SDQHA 50 Year Breeder Award

John G. Johnson’s life revolved around horses. The Johnson ranch has long been known for raising good cattle and good using horses.

John’s father, Oscar Johnson, came to Perkins County as a teenaged cowboy, helping to trail cattle for emigrant families moving west from eastern North Dakota. His mother, Hilma Sandwick’s family came to the area with a team and wagon along with other pioneer families when she was five, following the trail north from Deadwood, South Dakota.

When John was a kid, they used three teams of horses to mow hay. Then they raked it and stacked it using workhorses, and built fence around the stacks.

Oscar raised horses for the Army, using Thoroughbred stallions provided for him. Starting with Morgan mares that served well for working or saddle horses, he eventually produced speed when he crossed them with the government studs.

“We had Morgans and work horses,” John said. “Then we got a Thoroughbred Remount stallion named Lord Capo to raise remount horses for the Army.”

“The remount horses were blooded horses. They had to pass inspection before the Army would buy them.” Johnson remembers trailing horses about 20 miles northwest to the railroad at Lemmon, to ship horses.

After the Army stopped buying horses, John started racing those fast horses with neighbors at local fairs.

John and his older brother, Andrew, continued to upgrade the family’s horses and started running horses at county fairs.

“Miles City, Montana, was the first place I entered a real race. I won darn near all the races and after that people started bringing me their horses to train,” Johnson said.

John’s first great quarter horse he ran with success was a palomino stallion by the name of Go Go Dakota, who won Grand Champion at halter in the morning and the QH Derby that same afternoon. His latest horse, Faster Than Hasta, is a winner of stakes races and has $265,657 in winnings to date. In between these two great horses, John had a list a mile long, of successful runners that he was also very proud of. He was a member of the South Dakota Quarter Horse Racing Association, where he served as Vice President and board member for more than 30 years.

Johnsons have made a name for themselves raising barrel racing and rope horses, as well as racehorses, that have gone on to have successful careers. Speed is the basis for their breeding program, even for the arena.

“You can always ride a fast horse slow, but you can’t ride a slow horse fast,” John’s son Bob was quoted as saying.

John’s other great love was raising colts out of his race mares. One of his greatest accomplishments was receiving the award from the AQHA as a 50 year Legacy Breeder of Quarter Horses.

John would have been tickled to see French Kirk, a horse he bred and raised, now owned by Matt Reeves, hazing for four steer wrestlers at the 2023 National Finals Rodeo. French Kirk also assisted Matt in winning both his 2018 and 2020 The RFD-TV’s The American Steer Wrestling Championship.

The family has bred, raised and trained American Quarter Horses for over 50 years. John passed away in January of 2022 and his wife Shirley passed in February of 2022. John was proud to have reached 50 years as a breeder. The last of his mares were sold this past year, so this marks the end of his breeding program, but his legacy and the influence of Johnson Ranch horses will continue to be felt for a long time to come.

John-G-3

Johnson-3-2

Johnson-Go-Go-dakota-2