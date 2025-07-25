John O’Dea, From the Sorting Pens: Out of Cattle

We have always fed a few cattle. I remember as a high schooler Dad and his friend Eldon talking. “One of these years, they are gonna run out of cattle in August.” Eldon agreed. They were both buying cattle that were probably gonna hit the August market. They were getting them at a discount. The big feeders didn’t want them. That was in the era where cattle would normally peak at 70 in April then settle around 60 by August.

I don’t remember a pen of those discount “August” cattle ever losing money. By the way, the industry never ran out of cattle in August, but CJ and Eldon were gonna have fats if they ever did.

CJ and Eldon have both passed, but it looks like this is gonna be the August when it happens!

Two years ago we shipped cattle in August that were the highest we had ever sold up to that point. We have seen nothing but up since then.

It is a surreal feeling for the cowmen who have faced plenty of challenges. Most operations are more than a little confused. This is uncharted territory.

The eternal pessimists are saying “The market will correct itself and break everyone!!!”

Sad to say, that doesn’t really bother most cattle guys. They have been broke before. Most of the time actually. They know what to do when they are broke. It’s like a warm blanket on a cold night. So many decisions take care of themselves when you don’t have money. You avoid going to town and you always buy the cheaper option. You fix what you got when it breaks. The boss lady doesn’t ask to go on a vacation or get a better rig to drive to her town job with the health insurance.

The U.S. will always have cattle. The market will always do what it wants regardless of how much we worry. Take the opportunity that the cow shortage is giving us. Pay some bills. Get a bigger fridge for the vet room. Buy the good frozen pizza. Lay back a little extra hay and a few bucks for later. Maybe load up the boss lady and take a road trip that doesn’t involve livestock.

Don’t worry, we will be losing money soon enough and you won’t be able to leave the ranch. Just the way we all like it.