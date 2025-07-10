John O’Dea, From the Sorting Pens: Goin’ Showin’

We are right on the cusp of County fair season here in the great plains, so I thought this subject would be rather poignant. Showing livestock is a sport. The same as volleyball or football or basketball. You have different types of coaches and different levels, but it is or at least should be about developing character for kids, not the parents reliving their youth. I learned to be positive and try not to worry about what other people did. I also learned that if I cared about something, there was a pretty good chance the kids would care about it also. If I didn’t care, it was a lead pipe cinch that they wouldn’t care either.

Now, any of us who have participated or helped kids participate in the county fair know how the drama and petty bickering and slander can be. That stuff serves no real purpose. Especially in front of the youngsters.

I can’t begin to share all the ways that showing helped my boys grow up, develop, and meet people. The pic is of them working showmanship on a couple calves ahead of the Nebraska Classic 7 or 8 years ago. They went out to do a midnight heifer check. When I went out to check on them because they weren’t right back in, I saw this. Getting a few laps in, waiting for a heifer to calve.

The Odea boys spent many late nights prepping their cattle for shows. image-23

Lots of late nights. Even more early mornings. Rinse, blow. Repeat. Skipped Proms and homecoming dances. No lake trips. But we spent some incredible summer nights together prepping calves in the barn.

The boys and I spent countless hours and miles looking for good ones together. They went to clinics, talked to breeders, and visited with lots of show superintendents trying to get better. I didn’t know enough to really consider myself the “coach” of our team. I guess I was the General Manager.

The coolest thing for me was seeing how many other families were raising their kids the same way. We developed a huge network of friends all over the country. It opened up a lot of doors and got the boys out of their shells.

I said all that to say all this: the kids that practice every day and compete every couple weeks are gonna be more successful at whatever sport they do. It would be a tragedy if they weren’t successful because of the time they invest. The kids that jackpot show, go to the state fairs, regionals, and junior nationals show more times in a year than some kids do in a lifetime. Condemning and bad mouthing those kids would be like criticizing the girl who plays club volleyball all year for being good.

We had a pair of steers that the boys had put in as embryos that they showed for about 450 days! One steer had been to around 30 shows and had over 100 ring trips. He had better be dialed in by then. The guys had almost 3 years invested in those calves. Researching genetics, buying embryos, setting up recips, calving them, imprinting and then finally showing. A little different than picking out a steer from Grandpa’s fat pen on weigh in day. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that, but be realistic about what to expect for the kids.

The kid who has his calf dialed in, with the hair shiny and clipped perfect and the perfect feet and finish isn’t cheating.

Odds are it just means more to him.

About John O’Dea:

I’m going to take a few lines and introduce myself. My family and I have a small diversified cattle and beef business in Red Willow county Nebraska. We are 5th and 6th generation Nebraska cattlemen with first generation problems. That’s just how life works sometimes. Off farm jobs in the early years helps give me a unique perspective on how we do things and see things.

The best way I can describe myself is the kooky uncle you see maybe twice a year. He smells funny, looks funny, and doesn’t really care. Some of the stuff he says will make you cringe. Some of it will make you laugh. Sometimes you might even tear up. Sometimes all three.