Johnson elected House Speaker



House Republicans elected Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., as speaker on Oct. 23.

The vote was 220 for Johnson to 209 for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

All voting Republicans voted for Johnson, and all voting Democrats voted for Jeffries.

The impact of Johnson’s election on prospects for the fiscal year 2024 Agriculture appropriations bill, an extension of the 2018 farm and the next farm bill are uncertain.

Politico reported earlier today that Johnson had voted for the 2018 farm bill, but said at the time there should have been cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Politico also reported that Johnson had sent a letter to colleagues on Monday proposing that the House take up fiscal year 2024 appropriations bills starting this week, but that the Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration bill should come up last during the week of November 13.

The bill passed by the House Appropriations Committee did not make it out of the Rules Committee because Republicans from moderate districts objected to provisions that would make it illegal to send abortion pills through the mail and make cuts to farm bill programs.House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., announced this afternoon that following Johnson’s swearing-in, the House would proceed to debate on H.Res. 771 – Standing with Israel as it defends itself against the barbaric war launched by Hamas and other terrorists – and then proceed to debate H.R. 4394, the Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2024. Scalise said any requests for roll call votes would be postponed until Thursday.

The Johnson letter also said that the House should pass the farm bill in December and begin immediate negotiations with the Senate.Finally, the letter said that the House should not take a break in August 2024 until all fiscal year 2025 appropriations bills have passed the House.

The letter said that the Republicans should use the October to December 2024 period to “EXPAND OUR MAJORITY” and then complete any pending legislation.

Zippy Duvall, president of the Republican-leaning American Farm Bureau Federation, congratulated Johnson in a news release.Duvall said, “AFBF congratulates Rep. Mike Johnson on his election to speaker of the House. Speaker Johnson has a strong history of supporting America’s farmers and ranchers, which has earned him the ‘Friend of Farm Bureau’ award multiple times.”

America’s families are relying on Speaker Johnson, and Congress, to focus on pressing needs, including completion of fiscal year 2024 appropriations and passage of a farm bill. The farm bill provides certainty to those who grow this nation’s food, fuel and fiber and plays a vital role in ensuring a safe and affordable food supply for everyone.

“We stand ready to work with Speaker Johnson to pass this important legislation. Every family in America is counting on his leadership.”

Marty Irby, president and CEO of Competitive Markets Action and board secretary at the Organization for Competitive Markets, said, “We congratulate Speaker Johnson on being elected to lead the chamber closest to the American people and clearly see the hand of God at work. Mike Johnson is a tireless champion for Americans, conservative values, and most importantly an honorable Christian man who recognizes the value of American family farmers. We look forward to working with Speaker Johnson and his team on the upcoming farm bill and are elated to see he’s already made it a top priority for 2023.”

Heritage Action, a conservative group, immediately praised Johnson’s choice.

Heritage Action Executive Vice President Ryan Walker said in a news release, “Today’s vote to elect Congressman Mike Johnson as speaker of the House unifies House Republicans behind a strong, conservative policy agenda and solutions for the American people. This is an important moment, and the fight now begins. The southern border is still wide open, federal spending is still out of control, and the federal government is still being weaponized against law-abiding citizens. Our country is at an inflection point, and Americans are counting on House Republicans to bring clarity and calmness to a world in crisis.”

With the upcoming appropriations deadline, Americans will be looking to House Republicans to bring accountability back to the federal budget and bring federal spending back to sustainable levels. As the crisis worsens at the southern border, Americans will also be looking to House Republicans to prioritize border security and reject any attempts to combine border security measures with increasingly controversial U.S. funding for the Russia-Ukraine war. Finally, Americans will be looking to House Republicans to reject and block [President] Biden and [Senate Majority Leader and Democrat Chuck] Schumer’s attempts to pass a $105 billion supplemental package that plays politics with border security and the war in Israel.”

As a former Republican Study Committee chairman and vice chair of the Republican Conference, Speaker Johnson has shown he can lead on these issues and fight for the American people. His record of success and proven commitment to conservative principles will be key in bringing lawmakers together to secure major policy victories. Heritage Action congratulates Speaker Johnson on his election, and we look forward to working with him and a unified Republican conference to deliver once and for all.”

The Biden-Harris campaign said today in a fundraising letter on Johnson’s election: “Never heard of him? You’re not alone. One of his own colleagues on Capitol Hill said they’d have to Google him.”

So let us fill you in: MAGA Mike Johnson is a Trump lackey. He’s one of Congress’s most extreme anti-abortion politicians and called Roe v. Wade an ‘egregious error.’ And he was one of the most forceful election deniers in the House of Representatives.”