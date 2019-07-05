Johnson Farms Tour July 16 in Frankfort, SD

July 16th, 2019 (Frankfort, SD) – Calling all cattlemen, conservationists and the general public! Plan on attending the Johnson Farms Tour, South Dakota’s 2019 Leopold Conservation Award winners. Tour attendees are invited to enjoy a day dedicated to learning how the Johnson family is leaving their land better for the next generation.

The event will be held on Tuesday, July 16th from 9:30 AM CDT – 4:00 PM CDT at the farm. From Frankfort, travel three miles south on 396th Street, then one mile east on 176th Street, and one mile south on 397th Avenue.

Alan and Mickie Johnson, with their son Brian and his wife Jamie, farm 1,800 acres of cropland and 500 acres of grassland in Spink County. The Johnson family manages crops and cattle on their family homestead that was settled over a century ago. The Johnsons’ practices demonstrate how good land management practices can be both profitable and ecologically sustainable.

The event begins at 9:30 AM CDT with registration and complimentary coffee and rolls. The program will start at 10:00 AM with the award presentation to the Johnson family. The rest of the day’s activities consist of a presentation on “Soils of the James River Valley,” Rainfall Simulator demonstrations, and a tour of the Johnson’s farm. Of course, the day would not be complete without great food. Complimentary beef sandwiches will be served for lunch and SDSU ice cream will be served at the end of the tour. Mark your calendars for the tour as we celebrate the Johnsons achievements in stewardship and land management!

The Leopold Conservation Award Tour at Johnson Farm is free for all, however we request that you RSVP by July 11th. To RSVP, please contact Judge Jessop at (605) 280-0127 or jljessop@kennebectelephone.com. The event will happen rain or shine! Outdoor attire is recommended, including water resistant footwear, jacket, and umbrella if raining. The event flier can be found online at http://www.sdcattlemen.org/events/leopold-conservation-award-winner-tour.

–South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association