Johnson joins staff at Montana Farm Bureau Federation

BOZEMAN, Montana – Karli Johnson, a rancher from Choteau, has been hired for State Governmental Affair and Northwest Regional Manager by the Montana Farm Bureau. The Montana Farm Bureau is a grassroots organization dedicated to preserving and improving the agricultural and natural resource industries through member involvement in education, political activities, programs and services with more than 20,000 members statewide.

Johnson brings a wide range of experiences in agricultural endeavors to MFBF. She worked as a sales representative for Dow AgroSciences, managing an 11-county sales territory in eastern Montana and served as the head of human resources and financial management for R&J Ag Supply in Sidney. Currently, she and husband own Sevens Livestock in Choteau where she is responsible for monitoring herd health, marketing private treaty genetics and creating and implementing natural resource management systems and long-term strategic plans.

Johnson received a degree in agribusiness from Montana State University in 2013. She brings excellent leadership skills to her new position at Farm Bureau, having served on the Trinity Lutheran Church Council, Montana Livestock Loss Board and the board of the Sidney Chamber of Commerce. She is a graduate of the Resource Education & Agricultural Leadership (REAL) Montana Class II. Johnson won the MFBF Discussion Meet in 2020 and the MFBF YF&R Achievement Award in 2022.

Johnson and her husband, Ben, have owned Sevens Livestock since 2016. They have two children and are expecting their third child later this year.