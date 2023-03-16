Johnson, Lee, Adams introduce competing SNAP bills

Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., on Tuesday introduced the America Works Act, a bill to impose stiffer work requirements for able-bodied Americans receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.Johnson introduced his bill a few days after Reps. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., and Alma Adams, D-N.C., reintroduced the Improving Access to Nutrition Act of 2021, which seeks to lift the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s (SNAP) three-month time limit requirement on SNAP benefits for adults aged 18-49 who are deemed “able-bodied” and have no dependent children.”Work is the best pathway out of poverty,” said Johnson. “Work requirements have proven to be effective, and people who can work should work. With more than 11 million open jobs, there are plenty of opportunities for SNAP recipients to escape poverty and build a better life.”Johnson said the America Works Act of 2023:▪ “Emphasizes and amends work requirements for Able Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWDs) requiring childless adults, unless exempted, to work or participate in work-related training or education, for at least 20 hours per week in order to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This bill maintains current law which states that ABAWDs are subject to a three-month limit of SNAP benefits unless they work 80 hours per month.

▪ “Raises the age limits of an ABAWD from 18 to 49 to 18 to 65, consistent with the age individuals become eligible for Medicare. Employment projections from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics show that individuals over age 55 are projected to assume over 25% of the workforce in 2022.

▪ “Eliminates states’ ability to carry over exemption waivers from year to year, reducing instances of stockpiling and hampering abuses of the law. States are currently allowed robust flexibility in managing their SNAP population, with 12% of state caseloads eligible for exemptions from the work requirements. Johnson’s bill maintains that flexibility, but doesn’t allow states to carry over exemptions year after year.”



In a news release, Johnson listed 14 original co-sponsors. They did not include House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa. (see link).