Johnson named Hereford Adviser of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jeanne Johnson, Centerville, S.D., was honored as the 2018 Adviser of the Year, July 5, during the VitaFerm Junior National Hereford Expo (JNHE) in Grand Island, Neb.

Johnson has been the adviser for the South Dakota Junior Hereford Association since 2012 and also manages the South Dakota Hereford Association. Her dual leadership roles allow her to serve as a link between the junior and adult associations.

Johnson is recognized for her diligence in keeping all junior members and their families informed on news, activities and deadlines. She promotes participation from the entire membership and encourages junior board members to be active and visible at state functions. As stated in Johnson's nomination letter, "Jeanne Johnson has done everything in her power to help me and others be as successful as we possibly can. Whether it be making sure we are signed up for contests or lining up a fitting team for us at both the state and national levels, she never does anything halfway."

In addition to her duties as the junior adviser, Johnson coordinates the South Dakota Field Day around the state, organizes junior fitting teams to compete at the South Dakota State Fair (SDSF) and JNHE, oversees the junior Hereford show at the SDSF, compiles the junior association newsletter and fundraises for all junior activities.

Her nomination letter concludes with, "We always know we are getting the best opportunities because she wants to see us succeed. I can't thank her enough for all the countless hours and dedication she puts in to ensure the juniors can excel in everything we do." Johnson strives to provide a network for new and experiences families to interact and help each other succeed and is grateful her efforts are appreciated.

"Just because you're a parent to two kids doesn't mean you're not a parent to all of them," Johnson says. "It is very humbling that people recognize everything you're doing."

–American Hereford Association