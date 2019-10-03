Join AQHA in Billings, Montana, for the next AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge on October 15.

The next 2019 American Quarter Horse Association Ranching Heritage Challenge is slated for October 15 in Billings, Montana.

The Northern International Livestock Exposition presents the AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge at the MetraPark Arena October 15 with $15,000 in added money plus jackpot and other prizes.

Coverage of the event will be provided by The American Quarter Horse Journal at http://www.aqha.com/ranching.

The pre-entry deadline is October 3.

“These Challenges offer significant purses to these quality ranch horses being produced by Ranching Heritage Breeders,” said Kim Lindsey, AQHA director of ranching. “These horses are ranch-raised and demonstrate the great versatility of the American Quarter Horse.”

Ranching Heritage Challenges are open to any horse bred by an AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeder and enrolled in the program. AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders are breeders who have been breeding American Quarter Horses for at least 10 years and whose horses are primarily bred to work on a cattle ranch. Horses foaled in 2010 and earlier are automatically enrolled into the program with no additional fees due.

Anyone can own and show these eligible and enrolled horses in the Challenges.

Competitors who show at a 2019 Challenge event will qualify to compete at the 2020 AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals.

The Challenges offer multiple divisions for various ages and skill levels for both horse and rider. Classes include working ranch horse and ranch riding; some Challenge events also offer team roping and barrel racing. The NILE Challenge will offer barrel racing Challenge classes.

AQHA appreciates the generous sponsorship of John Deere, Nutrena, Weaver Leather and The American Quarter Horse Journal in supporting these Ranching Heritage events.

For more information on AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenges or for upcoming events, visit http://www.aqha.com/aqha-ranching-heritage-challenge.

AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHAnews on Twitter and visit http://www.aqha.com/news.

–AQHA