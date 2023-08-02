Joint Chiefs forest restoration bill introduced in Senate, House

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.

“Our Western forests, grasslands, and watersheds are as important to our economy as the Lincoln Tunnel is to New York — but they are under threat from a changing climate and consistent federal underinvestment,” said Bennet. “The Joint Chiefs program has been a model of voluntary, collaborative efforts to improve the resilience of our landscapes across both public and private lands. This legislation builds on years of engagement and broad bipartisan support to ensure the Joint Chiefs Partnership can continue to protect watersheds, mitigate wildfire risk, and restore landscapes for years to come.”Specifically, the Joint Chiefs Reauthorization Act would:▪ Reauthorize the Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership between the chief of the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and chief of the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to improve the health and resilience of forest landscapes and grasslands across federal and non-federal land;

▪ Support voluntary activities and projects across public and private land that reduce wildfire risk, protect water supplies, recover from wildfires, enhance soil and water resources, or improve wildlife habitat for at-risk species;

▪ Prioritize projects that reduce wildfire risk in municipal watersheds or the wildland-urban interface, are developed through a collaborative process, or increase forest business and workforce opportunities;

▪ Require the USDA to perform outreach, provide public notice, and make information on the program available to landowners, tribes, states, and local governments;

▪ Improve accountability by requiring a review of program delivery, data, and outcomes, and establishing annual reporting requirements to Congress; and

▪ Authorize $90 million annually for the Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership, to be split between the USFS (at least 40%) and the NRCS (at least 40%). The remaining funds may also be used for technical assistance, project development, or local capacity.