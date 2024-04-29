Jordan Cattle Company 1st Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: April 26, 2024

Location: St. Onge Livestock – St. Onge, SD

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages: 30 Yearling Bulls Averaged $4,125



Top Bulls:

Lot 33 – $8,750. Bullerman Chuckwagon 3128; DOB: 2/15/23; Sire: Janssen Chuckwagon 1006; MGS: 4M Ace 709. Sold to KJN Angus of Veteran, WY.



Lot 28 – $7,750. Bullerman Ace 3138; DOB: 3/2/23; Sire: 4M Ace 709; MGS: SAV Universal 4038. Sold to Kelli Willey of Chadron, NE.



Lot 9 – $6,500. JCAT Reckoning 23L; DOB: 4/9/23; Sire: Reckoning 711F; MGS: SC Pay the Price C11. Sold to Russell & Sheri Stinson of Hulett, WY.



Lot 22 – $6,500. JCAT Lover Boy 2L; DOB: 2/24/23; Sire: THSF Lover Boy B33; MGS: 5T Power Chip 4790. Sold to Tom & Debra Gorzalka of Clearmont, WY.

It was a good day for the Jordan Family to hold their first annual live production sale at St. Onge Livestock. The Jordans also teamed up with Bullerman Angus to offer a few additional lots of Registered Angus Bulls. The day was cool and overcast as a spring rain storm was trying to move into the area. The sale offering consisted of a stout set of bulls with good feet and legs. The bulls were not over conditioned, and displayed their genetic potential well. Congratulations to the Jordan Family on a good inaugural sale.