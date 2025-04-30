Jorgensen Land & Cattle 53rd Annual Top Cut Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: April 21, 2025



Location: Sale at the farm, Ideal, SD



Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs



Sales Manager: Angus Hall of Fame



Averages: 188 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $11,050





Fantastic sale for Jorgensen Land & Cattle on their 53rd Annual Bull Sale. The weather was great and the barn was full of buyers and spectators. Jorgensen Land & Cattle is a very progressive operation and one of, if not the largest, Angus seedstock breeders in the U.S. with bulls selling across the nation.



This is a family operation with a great team behind them.



Top selling bulls:

Lot 1G, Ideal 44058 Black Bardolier, Apr. 16, 2024 son of Band 116 of Ideal 2118 7174 x Ideal 1168 of 9814 Lady to 7BE Sires, Winner, SD for $57,500



Lot 1D, Ideal 42385 Emulous Abundant, Feb. 18, 2024 son of S A V Rainfall 6846 x Ideal 5609 of 1281 Marjorie to Mike Money, Salinas, KS for $50,000.



Lot 1C, Ideal 40430 All Star, Feb. 7, 2024 son of Ideal All Pro x Ideal Encore of 9524 Lady to Ron VanDyke, Whitehall, MT for $45,000.



Lot 1H, Ideal 44061 Black Bandolier, Apr. 16, 2024 son of Band 116 of Ideal 2118 7174 x Sinclair Extravagant 6X7 to Mike Money, Salinas, KS for $43,000.



Lot 1B, Ideal 40070 Rito Powerplant, Mar. 3, 2024 son of S A V Resource 1441 x Sitz Uncommon to Dan Pravecek, Winner, SD for $23,000.



Lot 2, Ideal 40208 Rito of REN, Feb. 29, 2024 son of SAV Renown 3439 x Ideal 9524 of 5570 6809 to Lynn Ballagh, Burwell, NE for $21,000.



Ede Breitmeier, Phillip Jorgensen and Kenny Kauer at the 53rd Annual Jorgensen Land & Cattle Top Cut Bull Sale. 7355f5c3fa1d-Ede__Philip__Kenny





Greg Jorgensen and Rocky Risse at the Jorgensen Land & Cattle sale. 1d1ec7517ccc-Greg___Rocky





Excellent set of Angus bulls from Jorgensen Land & Cattle. b8430cf70e3f-bulls

There was a standing room only crowd on hand for the Jorgensen sale. 15c10b43e333-full_house



