Jorgensen Land & Cattle 53rd Annual Top Cut Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: April 21, 2025
Location: Sale at the farm, Ideal, SD
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Sales Manager: Angus Hall of Fame
Averages: 188 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $11,050
Fantastic sale for Jorgensen Land & Cattle on their 53rd Annual Bull Sale. The weather was great and the barn was full of buyers and spectators. Jorgensen Land & Cattle is a very progressive operation and one of, if not the largest, Angus seedstock breeders in the U.S. with bulls selling across the nation.
This is a family operation with a great team behind them.
Top selling bulls:
Lot 1G, Ideal 44058 Black Bardolier, Apr. 16, 2024 son of Band 116 of Ideal 2118 7174 x Ideal 1168 of 9814 Lady to 7BE Sires, Winner, SD for $57,500
Lot 1D, Ideal 42385 Emulous Abundant, Feb. 18, 2024 son of S A V Rainfall 6846 x Ideal 5609 of 1281 Marjorie to Mike Money, Salinas, KS for $50,000.
Lot 1C, Ideal 40430 All Star, Feb. 7, 2024 son of Ideal All Pro x Ideal Encore of 9524 Lady to Ron VanDyke, Whitehall, MT for $45,000.
Lot 1H, Ideal 44061 Black Bandolier, Apr. 16, 2024 son of Band 116 of Ideal 2118 7174 x Sinclair Extravagant 6X7 to Mike Money, Salinas, KS for $43,000.
Lot 1B, Ideal 40070 Rito Powerplant, Mar. 3, 2024 son of S A V Resource 1441 x Sitz Uncommon to Dan Pravecek, Winner, SD for $23,000.
Lot 2, Ideal 40208 Rito of REN, Feb. 29, 2024 son of SAV Renown 3439 x Ideal 9524 of 5570 6809 to Lynn Ballagh, Burwell, NE for $21,000.