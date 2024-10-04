Jorgensen Land & Cattle Motherlode Angus Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye



Date of Sale: Sept. 21, 2024



Location: Lazy J Grand Lodge – Ideal, SD



Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs



Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame



Averages:

13 Open Heifers – $2,884

17 Bred Heifers – $3,838

90 Bred Cows – $4,266

31 Open Cows – $2,677



Top Bred Heifers

Lot 1 – $7,000. Ideal 3207 Marjorie of QB ; DOB: 2/14/23 ; Sire: SAV Quarterback 7933 ; MGS: Ideal Encore of 9524 Lady; Sold to Cody Buehner of Medora, ND.



Lot 34 – $7,000. Ideal 3345 Lady of Rnfll ; DOB: 2/21/23 ; Sire: SAV Rainfall 6846 ; MGS: Sinclair Extravagant 6X7; Sold to Tennessee Valley Angus of TN.



Top Bred Cows

Lot 156 – $9,500. Ideal 9026 Rose of REN ; DOB: 2/21/19 ; Sire: SAV Renown 3439 ; Bred to: Rito 0040 Magnum of Ideal; Sold to Scott Borrows of Ness City, KS.



Lot 145 – $8,500. Ideal 9803 Ella of Rider ; DOB: 2/5/19 ; Sire: Sinclair Shadow Rider 1741 ; Bred to: SAV Certified 0849; Sold to SP Cattle Co of Prole, IA.



Lot 40 – $8,000. Ideal 9408 Lady of Encore ; DOB: 1/29/19 ; Sire: Ideal Encore of 9524 Lady ; Bred to: Rito 0040 Magnum of Ideal; Sold to Josh Scheckel of Bellvue, IA.



Lot 48 – $8,000. Ideal 9823 Lady of Rider ; DOB: 2/16/19 ; Sire: Sinclair Shadow Rider 1741 ; Bred to: SAV Certified 0849; Sold to SP Cattle Co of Prole, IA.



It was a warm fall day at the Lazy J Grand Lodge near Ideal South Dakota. The cattle on display showed the quality that the Jorgensen program breeds, and the offering was well received. There was a large turnout of buyers in person and active participation online. Congratulations to everyone involved at Jorgensen Land & Cattle for another successful Motherlode sale.



The next generation of Jorgensen Land and Cattle led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.







A nice turnout of buyers were on hand at the Lazy J Grand Lodge for the sale.






