Jorgensen Land & Cattle “Top 100” Bull Sale

A view from the auction block at the Jorgensen sale.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 15, 2019

Location: Sale held at Jorgensen Headquarters, Ideal, SD

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

97 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $7,463

Excellent day for the Jorgensen Family and crew on their 47th Annual Bull sale. This was a sale of many firsts for Jorgensens. This was the first sale held at the new headquarters building back at the farm and the first video auction.

The top selling bull was lot 3, Ideal 8160 of REN Marjorie, a 2/18 son of SAV Renown 3439 with epds of CED -5 BW 3.8 WW 83 YW 142 Milk 21 selling to Lynn, Rowan and Devan Ballagh, Burwell, Nebraska, for $23,000.

Lot 1, Ideal 8138 of REN Marjorie, a 2/18 son of SAV Renown 3439 with epds of CED -1 BW 3.3 WW 69 YW 131 Milk 29 to Lynn, Rowan & Devan Ballagh for $15,000.

Also at $15,000 to Ballaghs was Lot 8, Ideal 8063 of REN Marjorie, another 2/18 son of Renown with epds of CED 1 BW 2.1 WW 67 YW 111 Milk 23.

Lot 6, Ideal 8137 of REN Lady, a 2/18 son of Renown with epds of CED 4 BW -.8 WW 60 YW 106 Milk 23 sold to Leadore Angus, Leodore, Idaho, for $14,000.

Steve & Carol Balius, Gordon, Nebraska, picked up 2 bulls at $13,000 each. Lot 18, Ideal 8082 of REN Marjorie is a 2/18 son of Renown, reg. #19287215. Lot 24, Ideal 8629 of 5609 Blackbird is a 2/18 son of Ideal 5609 of 1281 Marjorie, reg. #1927359.