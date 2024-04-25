Jorgensen Land & Cattle Top Cut Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 15, 2024

Location: Sale at the farm, Ideal, SD

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Sales Manager: Angus Hall of Fame

Averages:

200 Registered Angus Bulls avg. $9,103



Jorgensen Land & Cattle celebrated their 52nd Annual Production sale at the ranch headquarters in Ideal, SD. This is the 4th generation of Jorgensen’s on the home place, developing a nationally recognized cow herd and farming operation, along with a first class hunting facility. The Jorgensen family and their crew rolled out the red carpet for the large crowd on hand for the sale.



Top selling bull was lot 1B, Ideal 3744 Excalibur, Feb. 26, 2023 son of N Bar Emulation EXT A1747 x Ideal 1281 of 6469 Jilt, sold to Jack Clark, Houstontown, PA for $35,000.



Lot 1A, Ideal 3011 Rito Revolver, Feb. 27, 2023 son of Rito Revolver OR5 x Ideal 1168 of 9814 Lady, sold to Jason Willis, Colts Neck, NJ for $27,500.



Lot 1C, Ideal Ovation 3453, Feb. 13, 2023 son of Ideal Encore of 9524 Lady x SAV Renown 3439, sold to Blake Nielsen, Winner, SD for $21,000.



Lot 19, Ideal 3423 Eldorado of ENCOR, Jan. 23, 2023 son of Ideal Encore of 9524 Lady x SAV Quarterback 7933, sold to Dan Duffy, Winner, SD for $21,000.



Lot 150A, Ideal 3972 Range Rover, May, 10, 2023 son of Nichols Land Rover P102 x Ideal 7275 of 5V3 1431, sold to Dave Winninger, Cody, WY for $21,000.



Lot 6, Ideal 3044 Rito of QB, Feb. 9, 2023 son of SAV Quarterback 7933 x Ideal 4223 of 1168 Blackbird, sold to Troy and Tanner Best, Winner, SD for $19,000.



Lot 66, Ideal 3627 Traveler of CERT, Feb. 11, 2023 son of SAV Certified 0849 x Sinclair Shadow Rider 1741, sold to Dan Duffy, Winner, SD for $18,000.

Tom and Bill Honeyman, in the Jorgensen bull alley.

Ede Breitmeier and Scott Friede, repeat Jorgensen bull buyers.

Nick Jorgensen and his boys Hayes and Porter led the sale with the Pledge of Allegiance.