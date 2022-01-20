Joseph Angus 24th Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: Jan. 17, 2022
Location: Sale held at the ranch Southwest of Winner, SD
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Averages:
103 Fall Yearling Angus Bulls – $5,626
21 Spring Two Year Old Angus bulls – $4,305
For the first time in several years Roger and Jayne Joseph had a beautiful sale day that was sunny and considerably above freezing.
These bulls had been tested with dry conditions and summered on short grass, and wintered on high roughage ration. They were in great condition for the sale and were readily bid on by the big crowd on hand.
Top selling bulls:
Lot 2, JAR Reserve H315, 7/20 son of VAR Reserve 1111 x Connealy Thunder sold to Corky & Janet Worth, Springview, NE for $14,000.
Lot 5, JAR Premium H302, 7/20 son of Stevenson Premium 60374 x Raven Ten X sold to Larry O’kiefe, Wood Lake, NE for $13,500.
Lot 3, JAR Conquest H328, 7/20 son of Connealy Conquest x LAR Alliance 64 452X to Corky & Janet Worth, Springview, NE for $12,000.
Lot 1, JAR Premium H210, 5/20 son of Stevenson Premium 60374 x Sitz Upward 307R to John Ishmael, Clearfield, SD, $10,500.
Lot 31, JAR Black Diamond H418, 8/20 son of SUA Black Diamond 7123 x Basin Payweight 1682 to Corky & Janet Worth, Springview, NE for $10,500.
Lot 6, JAR Premium H214, 6/20 son of Stevenson Premium 60374 x Connealy Foundation 426 to Randy Stoner, Kilgore, NE at $10,000.
