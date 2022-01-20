Joseph Angus 24th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Jan. 17, 2022

Location: Sale held at the ranch Southwest of Winner, SD

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

103 Fall Yearling Angus Bulls – $5,626

21 Spring Two Year Old Angus bulls – $4,305

For the first time in several years Roger and Jayne Joseph had a beautiful sale day that was sunny and considerably above freezing.

These bulls had been tested with dry conditions and summered on short grass, and wintered on high roughage ration. They were in great condition for the sale and were readily bid on by the big crowd on hand.

Top selling bulls:

Lot 2, JAR Reserve H315, 7/20 son of VAR Reserve 1111 x Connealy Thunder sold to Corky & Janet Worth, Springview, NE for $14,000.

Lot 5, JAR Premium H302, 7/20 son of Stevenson Premium 60374 x Raven Ten X sold to Larry O’kiefe, Wood Lake, NE for $13,500.

Lot 3, JAR Conquest H328, 7/20 son of Connealy Conquest x LAR Alliance 64 452X to Corky & Janet Worth, Springview, NE for $12,000.

Lot 1, JAR Premium H210, 5/20 son of Stevenson Premium 60374 x Sitz Upward 307R to John Ishmael, Clearfield, SD, $10,500.

Lot 31, JAR Black Diamond H418, 8/20 son of SUA Black Diamond 7123 x Basin Payweight 1682 to Corky & Janet Worth, Springview, NE for $10,500.

Lot 6, JAR Premium H214, 6/20 son of Stevenson Premium 60374 x Connealy Foundation 426 to Randy Stoner, Kilgore, NE at $10,000.

Randy Stoner, Kilgore, NE, repeat Joseph Angus bull buyer.



There was a near full house of buyers and spectators at the Joseph Angus sale, enjoying good bulls and a fantastic Peppermill Restaurant roast beef lunch.

