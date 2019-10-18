Josh Frost wins 2019 Linderman Award

Focusing on improving his steer wrestling skills paid off for Josh Frost. Frost earned $2,067 in that event in the 2019 season.

Couple that with the $119,561 he earned in bull riding and $8,281 in tie-down roping, and Frost was the runaway winner for the 2019 Linderman Award.

“It has been one of my goals for awhile to win the Linderman,” said Frost, 24. “It’s a prestigious award. I have (tie-down) roped my whole life, but I was never able to qualify (for the Linderman) with my steer wrestling. But I practiced a bunch this winter and it made a difference, and I got qualified for steer wrestling in the summer.”

To be eligible for the Linderman Award, a cowboy must win at least $1,000 in three events, and those events must include at least one roughstock and one timed event.

“Winning this award is not something very many people can do,” Josh said. “You really have to be a cowboy to not only compete, but to win money on both ends of the arena. In my mind, you have to be the ultimate cowboy to be able to be successful in the roughstock and timed events.”

The Linderman Award, named after ProRodeo Hall of Fame cowboy Bill Linderman, recognizes cowboys who perform at both ends of the arena. Linderman won six world championships, two in the all-around (1950, 1953), two in saddle bronc riding (1945, 1950) and one each in bareback riding (1943) and steer wrestling (1950).

Kyle Whitaker had won the last four Linderman Awards and has won a PRCA-record 10 in his career.

Frost is the second member of his family to capture the distinguished Linderman Award, as his older brother, Joe, 27, captured the award in 2014.

–PRCA