Judge stops WOTUS rule in 24 states 

Daniel Hovland, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota, on Wednesday granted a preliminary injunction stopping the Biden administration’s Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule from taking effect in 24 states.The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) noted, “Combined with a previous ruling in the Southern District of Texas, 26 states across the country are protected from the Biden WOTUS rule.” But the Texas court declined to issue a national injunction.”Once again, the courts have affirmed that the Biden administration’s WOTUS rule is overreaching and harmful to America’s beef farmers and ranchers,” said NCBA President Todd Wilkinson, a South Dakota cattle producer. “Cattle producers in 26 states now have some additional certainty while this rule is being litigated, and we are optimistic that the Supreme Court will provide nationwide clarity on the federal government’s proper jurisdiction over water.”The states covered by preliminary injunctions are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. NCBA’s motion for a nationwide injunction is still pending in the North Dakota court, the group noted.The Biden administration’s rewrite of the WOTUS rule has been the subject of intense political conflict. Congress passed a resolution revoking the Biden rewrite, but President Biden vetoed it.