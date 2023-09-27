Julia Wolfe earns Junior Bronze Award

Julia Wolfe, Raymond, Neb., has earned the National Junior Angus Association’s (NJAA) Bronze award, according to Caitlyn Brandt, events and junior activities director of the American Angus Association® in Saint Joseph, Mo.

Wolfe is the 14-year-old daughter of Cindi Wolfe and attends Raymond Central Jr/Sr High School. She is a member of the NJAA and the Nebraska Junior Angus Association.

She has participated in local, state and national shows. At the National Junior Angus Show (NJAS), Wolfe participated in the quiz bowl, livestock judging and Skill-A-Thon contests. She also participated in the mentoring program in 2021.

The Bronze award is the first level of the NJAA Recognition Program that began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the award, then meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honor. Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle.

The NJAA promotes the involvement of young people in raising Angus cattle, while also providing leadership and self-development opportunities for the nearly 4,500 active members nationwide.

–National Junior Angus Association