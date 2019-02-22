MT ag department offering junior ag loans

Helena, Mont. – Young people active in rural youth organizations like 4-H and FFA may be eligible for loans up to $8500. More than 65 Montana farm and ranch youths currently participate in the Montana Department of Agriculture's Junior Agriculture Loan Program.

"With the average age of farmers and ranchers being nearly 60 years old, its important we do what we can to encourage the next generation to stay involved in agriculture," said Department Director Ben Thomas. "The Junior Ag Loan Program is a great way for those folks to access financing for a project they are passionate about."

The Montana Junior Agriculture Loan Program was developed to assist and encourage members of agricultural youth organizations in financing agricultural projects. Projects can involve crop and livestock production, custom farming, marketing and distribution, processing, and other financially feasible activities. The Department may finance up to 90 percent of the project and the present interest rate is 5 percent, with repayment up to five years.

Program benefits can far exceed the actual loan for active participant. Many young men and women unable to secure conventional financing due to age, inadequate collateral or credit history have used the program to establish financing experience and to advance their project's monetary value. Applications for the program and other information, can be found on the Department's website at: https://agr.mt.gov/I-Want-To/Apply-For/Grants-Loans/Junior-Agriculture-Loans

The Montana Department of Agriculture's mission is to protect producers and consumers, and to enhance and develop agriculture and allied industries. For more information on the Montana Department of Agriculture, visit agr.mt.gov.

–Montana Department of Agriculture