Junior Ag Loans Available Through the Montana Department of Agriculture

HELENA, Mont. – For over 40 years, Montana youth have participated in the Montana Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Junior Agriculture Loan Program. Young people under 21 years of age, active in Montana agriculture, are eligible for loans up to $8,500 and are encouraged to apply.

“With the average age of farmers and ranchers being nearly 60 years old, it’s important we do what we can to encourage the next generation to stay involved in agriculture,” said Director Christy Clark. “The Junior Ag Loan Program is a great way for young producers to access financing for a project they are passionate about.”

The Montana Junior Agriculture Loan Program was developed to assist rural youth in developing or expanding agribusiness projects. Projects can involve crop and livestock production, custom farming, marketing and distribution, processing, and other financially feasible activities.

Program benefits can far exceed the actual loan for active participant. Many young men and women unable to secure conventional financing due to age, or inadequate collateral or have used the program to establish financing experience and to advance their project’s monetary value.

Applications for the program and other information, can be found on the Department’s website at: https://agr.mt.gov/Junior-Agriculture-Loans .

–Montana Department of Agriculture