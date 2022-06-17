Junior Beef Producers Workshop scheduled

North Dakota State University will host a Junior Beef Producers Workshop in Carrington on Aug. 9.

“We are thrilled to provide 13- to 18-year-olds with practical, interactive experiences related to beef production,” says Jeff Gale, NDSU Extension agent in Foster County.

Livestock environmental specialist Mary Keena adds, “This workshop gives youth who are already involved in the beef industry the opportunity to learn in-depth about management practices that operations choose and why they are significant.”

The event begins at 9 a.m. CDT at the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center, 663 Hwy 281 N, Carrington, ND 58421.

Hands-on sessions will provide young cattle enthusiasts with opportunities to learn about reproduction (artificial insemination), herd evaluation, nutrition and manure management.

During a “lunch and learn” session, participants will hear from professionals who are working in various fields related to beef production.

NDSU animal scientist Rob Maddock will lead a tour of a local meat processing facility in the afternoon.

Speakers include Maddock; Keena; Karl Hoppe, livestock systems specialist; Lisa Pederson, livestock specialist; and Tyler Kralicek, Extension agent in Burleigh County.

Pre-registration is required by July 29. The workshop fee is $50. For more information or to register, visit http://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/events/junior-beef-producers-workshop .

–NDSU Extension