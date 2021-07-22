Junior Golden Bull and Prospect Award Winners Announced at the 2021 VitaFerm Junior National Hereford Expo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Outstanding Hereford youth were recognized for their achievements during the 2021 VitaFerm®Junior National Hereford Expo (JNHE) in Kansas City, Mo., on July 8. The National Junior Hereford Association (NJHA) and National Hereford Women work together to offer educational programs and contests for Hereford youth each year. The prospect and golden bull award program recognizes junior members for their involvement in the Hereford and agriculture industry as well as their communities. Prospect awards are given to the top students in third through eighth grades and the junior golden bull awards recognize the highest achieving students in ninth through 12th grades.

Prospect winners are given a leather halter and the junior golden bull winners receive a bronze Hereford bull statue. “The NJHA is very proud of these young members who at an early age have already accomplished so much when it comes to their involvement with the Hereford breed, and giving back to agriculture and their communities,” says Amy Cowan, American Hereford Association Director of Youth Activities and Foundation. “These award programs get the younger members started on their resumes and put them in a great position when it comes time to apply for scholarships later on in their junior careers.” The following are the 2021 award winners.

Junior Golden Bull

9th Grade – Harlee Watson, Flemingsburg, Ky.

10th Grade – Sam Birdsall, Torrington, Wyo.

11th Grade – Cady Pieper, Zurich, Kan.

12th Grade – Lauren Jones, Darlington, Wis.

Harlee Watson, Flemingsburg, Ky., Sam Birdsall, Torrington, Wyo., Cady Pieper, Zurich, Kan., Lauren Jones, Darlington, Wis., recipients of the Junior Golden Bull Award. Photos courtesy AJHA



Harlee Watson

Harlee is 14 years old from Flemingsburg, Ky., and has been a member of the state and national Hereford association for eight years. She has plans to run for the NJHA board in the future and to pursue livestock judging at the collegiate level.

Sam Birdsall

Sam is 16 years old from Torrington, Wyo., and was a member of the New York Junior Hereford Association for nine years and the Wyoming Junior Hereford Association for two years. He has also been

a member of the national association for 14 years. Sam joined the NJHA to have the same experience his parents did as junior members.

Cady Pieper

Cady is 16 years old from Zurich, Kan., and has been a member of the state and national Hereford associations for nine years. She is the sixth generation of her family to be involved with the Hereford breed and credits her family history for sparking her interest to get involved with the NJHA.

Lauren Jones

Lauren is 17 years old from Darlington, Wis., and has been a member of the state and national Hereford associations for 10 years. The NJHA has provided her opportunities to meet new people and gain leadership experiences. Lauren has plans to continue her involvement with the agriculture industry as she begins college this fall at Oklahoma State University.

Prospect Award 6th-8th

6th Grade – Cierra Collins, Chattanooga, Okla.

7th Grade – Kristin Waters, Norborne, Mo.

8th Grade – Sarah Birdsall, Torrington, Wyo.

Kristin Waters, Norborne, Mo., Sarah Birdsall, Torrington, Wyo., recipients of the JNHE Prospect Award 6th-8th Grade. Not pictured, Cierra Collins, Chattanooga, Okla. 6th Grade Recipient.



Cierra Collins

Cierra is a 12 year old from Chattanooga, Okla., who has been a member of the state and national Hereford associations for six years. She joined the NJHA because her mom grew up showing Herefords and was a National Hereford Queen and wants to do the same thing. She has participated in the NJHA Fed Steer Shootout as well as competed at national and state Hereford shows. She wants to keep raising and selling Herefords in the future as well as stay involved in the state and national Hereford associations growing in leadership and development.

Kristin Waters

Kristin is 12 years old from Norborne, Mo.., and has been a member of the state and national Hereford associations since 2013. She joined the NJHA to show Hereford cattle with juniors from other states with similar interests. She enjoys the opportunities to participate in leadership, speaking and skill building activities, and in the future would like to serve on the Missouri Junior Hereford Association’s board of directors, and represent her state as queen.

Sarah Birdsall

Sarah is 13 years old from Torrington, Wyo., and has been a member of the NJHA for 10 years. She would like to become president of the Wyoming Junior Hereford Association, to continue holding elected positions that teach her leadership skills for her future in the beef industry. She would also like to compete in the different JNHE speaking contests to continue improving her speaking skills to better market and sell her cattle.

Prospect Award 3rd-5th

3rd Grade – Caire Collins, Chattanooga, Okla.

4th Grade – Jarrett Worrell, Mason, Texas

5th Grade – Faith Benedict, Dewey, Ill.

Jarrett Worrell, Mason, Texas, Faith Benedict, Dewey, Ill., recipients of the JNHE Prospect Award 3rd-5th Grade. Not pictured, Caire Collins, Chattanooga, Okla., 3rd Grade Recipient.



Claire Collins

Claire is nine years old from Chattanooga, Okla. and has been a member of the state and national Hereford associations for three years. She would like to become a National Hereford Queen one day and has a goal of winning showmanship at the JNHE or winning a national show.

Jarrett Worrell

Jarrett is ten years old from Mason, Texas and has been a member of the state and national associations for his entire life. He joined the National Junior Hereford Association (NJHA) because he wants to make friends and build relationships with people involved in this way of life. He has the goal of running for the NJHA Board of Directors and looks forward to the possible opportunity.

Faith Benedict

Faith is 11 years old from Dewey, Ill., and has been a member of the state and national Hereford associations for five years. She joined the NJHA because it’s a family tradition and she enjoys meeting new people and learning what hard work means because of the association. She has a goal of winning an owned class at the JNHE.