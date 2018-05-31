Junior High Finals to be in South Dakota

Young athletes from around the state competed in the South Dakota Jr. High Rodeo Finals at the James Kjerstad Event Center in Rapid City, South Dakota. The 164 members provided over 500 entries. The top four in each event will get to showcase their talents at the National Jr. High Finals which we be in Huron, South Dakota this year, June 24-30.

Dee Haugen, Sturgis, South Dakota, whose daughter will compete says she is pleased that the rodeo will be close. "We are excited to have this held in our backyard this year and the kids from south dakota will represent our state well. We couldn't put an event on without the help of our volunteers, secretary, timers, directors, event center staff, president, and parents. We also can't thank all of our sponsors enough. "

She said those interested in sponsoring the state finals in the future should contact kristyn fuller at kfuller34@gmail.com or tyler haugen at 605-490-2424.

RESULTS:

All Around Boy: Mason Moody(Awarded A Tod Slone Saddle)

All Around Girl: Landry Haugen (Awarded A Tod Slone Saddle)

Recommended Stories For You

State Finals All Around High Point Boy: Mason Moody

State Finals All Around High Point Girl: Layni Stevens

Best Foot Forward Award: Sidney Peterson

National team:

Bareback Riding

Place, Member Name, City, Points

1. Kade Montague, New Underwood, SD, 73

2. Mason Moody, Letcher, SD, 64

3. Thayne Elshere, Hereford, SD, 47

4. Cody Barnett, Camp Crook, SD, 42.50

Barrel Racing

1. Landry Haugen, Sturgis, SD, 78

2. Layni Stevens, St. Lawrence, SD, 73

3. Sophie Meyer, Rapid City, SD, 49.50

4. Piper Cordes, Wall, SD, 41

Bull Riding

1. Jack Rodenbaugh, Box Elder, SD, 63

2. Jestyn Woodward, Shadehill, SD, 57

3. Mason Moody, Letcher, SD, 53

4. Peyton Sterkel, Martin, SD, 40

Chute Dogging

1. Grey Gilbert, Buffalo, SD, 81

2. Cody Barnett, Camp Crook, SD, 59

3. Denton Good, Long Valley, SD, 51

4. Malcom Heathershaw, Quinn, SD, 47

Girls Breakaway

1. T Merrill, Wall, SD, 45

2. Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche, SD, 44

3. Hadley Pihl, Buffalo, SD, 40

4. Sierra Hilgenkamp, Wall, SD, 37

Boy's Breakaway

1. Denton Good, Long Valley, SD, 53

2. Seth Gaikowski, Waubay, SD, 52

3. Rance Bowden, Belle Fourche, SD, 42

4. Cade Hammerstrom, New Underwood, SD, 34

5. Layne Palmer, Kadoka, SD, 34

Boys Goat Tying

1. Mason Moody, Letcher, SD, 75

2. Traylin Martin, Faith, SD, 61

3. Kipp Cordes, Wall, SD, 43.50

4. Denton Good, Long Valley, SD, 43

Girl's Goat Tying

1. Layni Stevens, St. Lawrence, SD, 73

2. Landry Haugen, Sturgis, SD, 65

3. Brylee Grubb, Spearfish, SD, 45

4. Dale Lee Forman, Ree Heights, SD, 39

Girls Breakaway

1. T Merrill, Wall, SD, 45

2. Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche, SD, 44

3. Hadley Pihl, Buffalo, SD, 40

4. Sierra Hilgenkamp, Wall, SD, 37

Pole Bending

1. Maddy Boyd, Sioux Falls, SD, 70

2. Landry Haugen, Sturgis, SD, 53

3. Piper Cordes, Wall, SD, 53

4. Layni Stevens, St. Lawrence, SD, 49

Ribbon Roping

1. Dale Lee Forman, Ree Heights, SD, 59

1.Tate Hoffman, Highmore, SD, 59

2. Grey Gilbert, Buffalo, SD, 55

2. Landry Haugen, Sturgis, SD, 55

3. Denton Good, Long Valley, SD, 49

3. Acelyn Brink, Newell, SD, 49

4. Eastan West, New Underwood, SD, 45

4. Bridget Romey, Hot Springs, SD, 45

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Malcom Heathershaw, Quinn, SD, 77

2. Quinten Christensen, Wessington Springs, SD, 59.50

3. Traylin Martin, Faith, SD, 57.50

4. Cade Costello, Newell, SD, 44.50

Team Roping

1. Jadon Jensen, Belle Fourche, SD, 58

1. Rance Bowden, Belle Fourche, SD, 58

2. Caden Stoddard, Norris, SD, 57

2. Eastan West, New Underwood, SD, 57

3. Denton Good, Long Valley, SD, 47

3. Grey Gilbert, Buffalo, SD, 47

4. Kipp Cordes, Wall, SD, 42

4. Traylin Martin, Faith, SD, 42

Tie-Down Roping

1. Matthew Heathershaw, Quinn, SD, 63

2. Grey Gilbert, Buffalo, SD, 62

3. Jace Tekrony, Clear Lake, SD, 62

4. Tate Hoffman, Highmore, SD, 51

State Finals High Point Results:

Bareback Riding:

1)Mason Moody, 2)Kade Montague , 3)Cody Barnettt, 4)Peyton Sterkel

Barrel Racing:

1)Layni Stevens, 2)Landry Haugen, 3)Sophie Meyer, 4)Shelby Derner

Boy's Breakaway

1)Denton Good, 2)Rance Bowden, 3)Seth Gaikowski, 4)Cade Hammerstrom

Boys' Goat Tying:

1)Mason Moody, 2)Kipp Cordes, 3)Traylin Martin, 4)Rance Bowden

Bull Riding:

1)Jestyn Woodward, 2)Jack Rodenbaugh, 3)Mason Moody, 4)Peyton Sterkel

Chute Dogging:

1)Grey Gilbert, 2)Denton Good, 3)Cody Barnett, 4)Malcom Heathershaw

Girl's Goat Tying:

1)Layni Stevens, 2)Landry Haugen, 3)T Merrill, 4)Brylee Grubb

Girls Breakaway:

1)T Merrill, 2)Chloe Crago, 3)Sierra Hilgenkamp, 4)Megan Marone

Pole Bending:

1)Layni Stevens, 2)Piper Cordes, 3)Maddy Boyd, 4)Landry Haugen

Ribbon Roping:

1)Dale Lee Forman/Tate Hoffman, 2)Grey Gilbert/)Landry Haugen, 3)Acelyn Brink/Denton Good, 4)Bridget Romey/Eastan West

Saddle Bronc Riding:

1)Quinten Christensen, 2)Malcom Heathershaw, 3)Traylin Martin, 4)Cade Costello

Team Roping:

1)Rance Bowden/Jadon Jensen, 2)Kipp Cordes/Traylin Martin, 3)Layne Palmer/Treg Thorsetenson, 4)Eastan West/Caden Stoddard

Tie-Down Roping:

1)Grey Gilbert, 2)Matthew Heathershaw, 3)Jace Tekrony, 4)Gabe Glines

–South Dakota Junior High Rodeo Association