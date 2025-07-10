Junior high rodeo athletes achieve success at NJHFR in Iowa

Two National Junior High Rodeo Division athletes from the Tri-State Livestock News region became world champions at the NJHFR held June 22-28, 2025, in Des Moines, Iowa. Ashlyn Klatt, Dickinson, N.D., captured the goat tying crown while David Wagner, Whitehall, Mont., claimed the chute dogging title.

Second place finishes went to Montana’s Lane Wicks and Gus Cummings in team roping and Nebraska’s Kooper Schrunk in tie down roping and the all-around cowboy standings. Third place finishes went to North Dakota’s Kenzley Hausauer in girls’ breakaway roping, Nebraska’s Schrunk and Marisa Wykert in ribbon roping and South Dakota’s Remi Crago in light rifle competition. Montana’s Wicks placed third in the all-around cowboy standings.

Contestants qualified for the NJHFR by placing in the top four in any event in their respective states. National qualifiers competed in two rounds with the the top 20 in the aggregate qualifying for the short go, in which world champions and top winners were named.

Goat Tying Champion Ashlyn Klatt, N.D.

“It feels really good to have won a junior high championship,” said 2025 NJHFR Goat Tying Champion Ashlyn Klatt. “In my first go I got a good goat that I knew nothing about. He went left and I tied him in 7.8 seconds. My second goat, I got to go watch videos of him. I tied the fast time at the Junior High Finals with a 7.12 and won the go round.” In the short go, Klatt drew a goat that had gone right in earlier rounds but went left for her. “I was a little longer at 8.24,” she said, “But that was the run that secured my world title.”

Klatt rides a 17-year-old Palomino gelding named Frenchman’s Native, aka, “Easy,” who was purchased as a barrel racing and pole bending horse. “When we got him we knew he did goats, but I didn’t start tying goats off of him until January 2025,” she said. When preparing for a goat tying run, Klatt first warms up Easy. Then, in the warm-up pen she does leg lifts to give him the feeling of her leg going across his butt, followed by a couple of get-offs. “When I get to the arena I’ll do stretching myself,” she said.

Klatt was the state goat tying champion and state breakaway roping champion in 2025, also qualifying for the NJHFR in ribbon roping and team roping. She had competed at the 2024 NJHFR in goat tying. Following the NJHFR she competed in the 2025 National Little Britches Finals Rodeo in six events. In 2023, she claimed a National Little Britches Rodeo Association Trail Course World Title and in 2024 was the trail course reserve champion.

She rides horse every day and ties goats nearly every day. Klatt said about the sport of rodeo, “It’s really humbling. You get to feel success for the hard work that you do. I think it’s very important to give your horses a lot of the credit, too, which helps with your mindset.”

Ashlyn is the daughter of Delvin and Nancy Klatt and she has two older brothers, Tallon and Weston. “My parents and brothers are very supportive, easy going and take me everywhere,” Klatt said. “My goat tying coach/mentor, Stacey Elias Martin of Next Level Goat Tying, Center, Texas, has also been a very big help.” Asked who most inspires her, Klatt listed her older brother, Weston, a timed-event athlete at Bismarck State College, Bismarck, N.D., along with Mayce Marek and Kristin Reaves, both stand-out college goat tyers and accomplished goat tying clinicians from Texas.

She looks forward to competing in high school rodeo this fall, and stated, “I’ll get to be with a different group of contestants, have more competition and go to more rodeos in North Dakota.”

Ashlyn Klatt won a trophy saddle and scholarship funds after being named the champion NJHRA goat tyer. image-21

Ashlyn Klatt, Dickinson, N.D. and her horse “Easy,” won the National Junior High Finals Rodeo Goat Tying Championship at the recent NJHFR held in Des Moines, Iowa, June 22-28.

image-20

Chute Dogging Champion David Wagner, Mont.

David Wagner, the 2025 NJHFR chute dogging champion, chuckled and said after four NJHFR chute dogging qualifications, “It feels great,” to have come away with a world championship. Two of those years he also qualified in light rifle.

Recalling this year’s NJHFR, Wagner explained, “My first round I was a 2.53 and I was second in the round. The second round I was 2.52 and won that round. In the short round I was 2.39, was second in that round, and that won me the world.” Wagner’s goal for the 2024-25 rodeo season was to throw down every steer he dogged. “I only let one slip by,” he said. “I threw down 41 out of 42 steers from August 2024 through June 2025.”

He often practices on a steer saver. “Sometimes I run some chute dogging steers. I go to my Uncle Shawn Dunnigan’s, just down the road. He coaches me.” Wagner, who completed his 8th grade year this spring, also competed in team roping, calf roping, ribbon roping and goat tying in junior high rodeo. Team roping is his favorite event. “It’s a lot of fun,” he said.

Asked who most inspires him, David said, “My dad, Jay Wagner. He used to ride bareback. He pushes me the most to do my best.” David is the youngest son of Jay and Bernette Wagner and he has five siblings: James, Jeana, Katelynn, Evan and Taylor. He is homeschooled and plays football at a local school. As he looks toward transitioning into high school rodeo this fall, what does he most look forward to? Wagner says without hesitation, “Bull doggin’.”

David Wagner, Whitehall, Mont., won the 2025 National Junior High Finals Rodeo Chute Dogging Championship in his fourth time competing at the NJHFR in chute dogging. image-19

Reserve Champion All-Around Cowboy Kooper Schrunk, Neb.

Kooper Schrunk, Pender, Neb., came away from his third NJHFR qualification with three big aggregate placings: second in tie down roping, third in ribbon roping with Marisa Wykert, Grant, Neb., and second in the all-around cowboy standings.

“We practice roping calves the most, so I had the best feeling and the most confidence in that going into the finals,” Schrunk said. “I just roped and made my runs every time and they worked out.” Besides the two roping events he also competed in goat tying and chute dogging in Des Moines. He was the 2025 Nebraska state champion in goat tying and had been the 2024 state champion in ribbon roping with Phoenix Brown, North Platte, Neb.

Kooper Schrunk, Pender, Neb., was second in the tie down roping and second in the all-around at the 2025 National Junior High Finals Rodeo in Des Moines, Iowa. Kooper’s horse, “Nolan” (also pictured) was named the NJHRA AQHA Boys’ Horse of the Year for 2025.

image-18

He is a son of Dustin and Kelly Schrunk and has an older brother, Kaddo, and a younger brother, Kolin. Kooper said his parents coach him and help him with his roping, as Dustin was a calf roper. The family lives outside of Pender where Kooper attends school, plays football and wrestles. When asked who most inspires him he said, “My dad.”

Schrunk appreciates how the sport of rodeo gives back to everyone. “It’s not guaranteed,” he said. “You have to ‘do you’ to make it pay, but rodeo provides many opportunities to grow and succeed.” He is looking forward to competing in high school rodeo this fall “to build upon more opportunities for further down the road.”

AQHA Boys’ Horse of the Year “Nolan”, Neb.

In tie down and ribbon roping, Kooper Schrunk rides a 17-year-old sorrel gelding named Doc Bear JT, aka, “Nolan.” Kooper has been roping on the horse for two years. Notably, the horse was named the 2025 NJHFR American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Boys’ Horse of the Year, having earned 1,120 points while competing in Des Moines.

Nolan is a son of Bee A Runner JT out of JB Misha Alibi. He was bred by Jim, Kent and Chad Larson, O’Neill, Neb. “We bought Nolan 12 years ago from our good friends, Jim and Tuffy Larson,’ Kooper said. “My dad rodeoed on him, my older brother, Kaddo, rode him, and now he’s mine.”

Explaining Nolan’s strengths, Schrunk said, “Nolan is easy to rope on; I know he’ll let me score the calf out as much as I need to. He runs hard to the calf and puts me in a position to win.” Still, rodeo travel doesn’t seem to be Nolan’s favorite thing. “He hates being in a stall and gets really crabby,” Kooper said with a grin. “When Kaddo rode him, I’d help clean his pen and take care of him. He’d pin his ears and chase me out, but he’s warming up to me now.”

Nolan is perpetually ready and waiting to rope. “He’s always fat and happy and likes to be petted,’ Kooper said, “but he’ll let you know when he’s had enough! He is super protective of our other geldings.” He concluded, “We try to take really good care of him, but he’s pretty tough and doesn’t need much.”

Third Place Ribbon Roping Runner Marisa Wykert, Neb.

Kooper Schrunk’s ribbon roping partner, Marisa Wykert, Grant, Neb., also qualified for her third NJHFR in 2025. The duo came away third in the nation. “Her (former) roper and my runner both graduated out of junior high rodeo last year,” Schrunk said. “We’re pretty good family friends, so we decided that we were going to do to it together.”

Kooper Schrunk, Pender, Neb., and Marisa Wykert, Grant, Neb., ended the 2025 National Junior High Finals Rodeo in third place in ribbon roping.

image-17

Explaining what it takes to be a ribbon roping runner, Wykert said, “The timing is very important because you don’t want to get in the way of the calf and make it run all over or grab the ribbon too early. You have to stand at a good spot so you don’t have to run way down the arena if your calf is fast. You definitely have to watch where your roper is and what he is doing. It’s a very fun event.”

Of their teamwork in Des Moines, Wykert said, “Those were probably our best three runs this year. Kooper roped really well at nationals and my timing with him got pretty good. I definitely feel like the national stage gives you a lot more of an adrenaline rush, so I felt like I was a lot faster.”

Wykert is a three-time state champion barrel racer and qualified for the NJHFR short go three years in a row in barrel racing, ending the 2025 season ninth in the world. Every year she has ridden Quincy, a 14-year-old Buckskin mare. Along with barrel racing success, she came out of Nebraska as the state champion goat tyer, fourth place pole bender and all-around cowgirl. She placed fourth in the girls’ all around in Des Moines. She is the daughter of Kraig and Jessica Wykert and has one older brother, Jackson.

Reserve Champion Team Ropers Lane Wicks and Gus Cummings, Mont.

Northern Montana team ropers Lane Wicks, Chester, Mont., and Gus Cummings, Columbia Falls, Mont., have roped together since sixth grade and this year, as eighth graders, ended up second in the NJHFR.

The duo placed eighth in the first go with a 8.97-second run, had a 16.12 in the second go and won the short go with a fast, clean run of 6.43. In order to secure that win, Cummings said, “It took a lot of practice this winter with my good buddy Tad Rhodes, Kalispell, Mont. Then, I roped at junior high rodeos with my friend, Lane Wicks. We’ve hung out since second grade. And, it took my mom and dad driving us all over the place.”

Wicks said there were a lot of highlights while competing in the 2025 NJHFR. “One of the biggest things was being able to travel down there with my family to enjoy the different weather and scenery and to get to compete at such a high level at this age with my sibling and close friends.”

Wicks and Cummings were the 2024 Montana state team roping champions and the 2025 reserve champions. Wicks heads on “Hot Rod,” a 16-year-old sorrel gelding. Cummings heels on “Mav,” a seven-year-old blue roan gelding that was trained by his Uncle Tristen Baroni, who works for the Freeman Ranch and runs Notorious Horsemanship, Pritchett, Colo. Gus started riding Mav in March 2025.

Gus’ favorite rodeo event is team roping, “Because there’s not a better feeling that roping two feet,” he said. He also qualified for the 2025 NJHFR in tie down roping.

He is a son of Luke and Chelsea Cummings and has two younger siblings, Gwynn and Oliver. Gus attended Cayuse Prairie School through 8th grade and will start at Columbia Falls High School this fall where he plans to play basketball and compete in high school rodeo. He said, “I look forward to roping with friends in high school rodeo and hope to be able to continue roping at a high level with Lane.”

Wicks was Montana’s all-around cowboy, also qualifying for the NJHFR in chute dogging, tie down roping and ribbon roping. He finished eighth in tie down and claimed third in the all-around cowboy standings. In addition, he ribbon roped with his younger sister, Hadley Wicks. “She’s the best sister in the world,” Lane said with heart. “We came into the short round in 19th – so we barely made it – and then ran a 6.62 to win the short go and finish ninth in the world!”

The brother-sister ribbon roping team of Lane Wicks and Hadley Wicks, Chester, Mont., claimed first place in the NJHFR Short Go with a time of 6.62 seconds.





image-16

Wicks enjoys all of his events for different reasons. “It feels really good to turn a nice steer for your partner. I love ribbon roping with my sister because it’s fun to rope with family and she’s great to have in the rig. Calf roping is really fun because there’s so much that goes into it with you and your horse. Like Russell Wilson says, ‘preparation is what separates a competitor from his competition.'”

Lane gets a lot of coaching from his family and has participated in clinics by nine-time National Finals Rodeo heeler Cesar de la Cruz and eight-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association World Champion Joe Beaver. “A lot of nice people have helped me with horses and in getting me trained up to qualify for the NJHFR,” Wicks said.

He is the son of Patrick and Whitney Wicks. The family lives on a farm/ranch along the Highline outside of Havre, Mont. He also competes in football and wrestling. Lane attributes his success to God, his family and the local support system that helps and encourages him.

Gus Cummings, Columbia Falls, Mont., and Lane Wicks, Chester, Mont., claimed reserve champion team roping honors at the 2025 National Junior High Finals Rodeo.

image-15

Third Place Breakaway Roper Kenzley Hausauer, N.D.

North Dakota’s 2025 All-Around Cowgirl Kenzley Hausauer, Halliday, N.D., won state championships in barrel racing and pole bending en route to her second NJHFR and also qualified for nationals in breakaway roping and goat tying. At the NJHFR she ended up third in the breakaway roping and fifth in the all-around cowgirl standings.

“My first go was really good,” Hausauer said. “I wasn’t expecting to catch in a 2.77. The best I’ve ever roped was at nationals. My other events went good in the first round, too, and I ended up first in the all-around for the first go.” However, the second round was not as smooth. “My horses and I had a lot of set backs, but in breakaway we still did good,” she said. “We just roped a little slower so we could get a clean catch.”

Kenzley ropes and goat ties on a nine-year-old sorrel named RNR Dual Pep Olena, aka, “Lena,” who placed second in the NJHFR AQHA Girls’ Horse of the Year standings with 495 points, just 55 points behind first place. Lena also won AQHA Girls’ Breakaway Roping Horse of the Year honors.

The Hausauers got Lena as a trade. She wasn’t trained or even halterbroke as a five-year-old. “We trained her,” Hausauer said. “My other breakaway horse got hurt, so we had to start her very last minute. Kerry Kuhn of Kerry Kuhn Horsemanship, Medicine Lodge, Kan., helped us get her going and start her on the roping and she’s come so far. Kerry still helps me with my roping today.”

In addition, Hausauer’s barrel racing horse, Ms Midnight Angel, aka, “Della,” a nine-year-old Bay, had won 2025 AQHA Girls’ Horse of the Year honors in North Dakota junior high rodeo.

Kenzley is the oldest daughter of Jorden and Elsabe Hausauer. She has two younger siblings, Colten and Carmia. Her mother is a horse trainer who grew up in South Africa and operates MBR Performance Horsemanship, LLC. “My mom inspires me a lot,” Kenzley said. “She’s really good with putting foundations on horses and training them.” Of course, it’s handy to have a horse training mom as a rodeo coach. “She helps me train my horses to be the best that they can be and coaches me with all of my events,” Kenzley added.

Hausauer enjoys competing in all rodeo events. She anticipates stepping into the next division of rodeo this fall, stating, “I just love rodeo and I’m so excited to be able to go to the high school rodeos and compete there as well.”

Kenzley Hausauer, Halliday, N.D., placed third in girls’ breakaway roping and fifth in the all around at the 2025 NJHFR. image-14

Third Place Light Rifle Remi Crago, S.D.

Remi Crago, St. Onge, S.D., placed third out of 114 contestants in light rifle competition at the 2025 NJHFR, having earned 323 points out of 360 in the long round and 315 points out of 360 in the short round, for a total of 638 points.

Crago was also the 2025 South Dakota State Champion in light rifle, thus earning her a fourth and final qualification for the NJHFR. She had placed sixth in the 2024 NJHFR in Des Moines and 16th in the 2023 NJHFR in Perry, Georgia, In addition, she is a Range Riders 4-H Club member who competes and excels in 4-H shooting sports. She was the 2024 South Dakota 4-H .22 Light Rifle Champion.

NJHFR light rifle contestants shoot .22 rifles and ammunition. One round is shot prone – lying flat on their stomach with their rifle resting on the ground – another round is shot kneeling or sitting, at the contestant’s choice, and one round is shot standing. Contestants shoot 12 shots in each position with each shot worth a maximum of 10 points. The bull’s eye of a conventional 6-bull target is worth 10 points with each concentrically larger circle assigned a lesser score down to five points for the outermost circle.

“I’ve been shooting for a couple of years and started competing in the South Dakota Junior High Rodeo Division when I was 11 years old,” Crago said. “I learned through my dad. He’s helped me get the guns and learn what to do.” She says the most challenging part of competing in shooting sports is being dedicated to a daily practice routine. “It’s fun and very rewarding to go to the competitions, but the hard part is having the mindset to go out and practice every morning,” she said. ” The part she most enjoys is traveling to competitions, meeting people and making new friends.

At the NJHFR, the top 20 competitors qualify for the short round and the top ten earn buckles, scholarships and other prizes. In addition to a buckle, Remi was awarded a $500 Quanta Services scholarship. She reported that the weather at this year’s national competition was nice, but hot. The highlight of her experience was, “Being able to stay at the campground with friends and meet new people,” she said. “There was a lot of fun stuff in Iowa, like tours to go on, so that kept me busy.”

Remi is the daughter of Justin and Stephanie Crago. She has one younger brother, Gray. She will be a freshman at Spearfish High School, Spearfish, S.D., this fall. Her favorite events in 4-H rodeo are goat tying, pole bending and breakaway roping. She currently holds the title of 2024 Jr. Miss Days of 76 Junior Queen for the Days of 76 Rodeo, Deadwood, S.D.

Remi Crago ended the year third place in the NJHRA. Remi Crago | Courtesy photo image-13

Champion All-Around Rookie Cowgirl Bentley Barnett, Neb.

Championship honors in the all-around rookie cowgirl category went to Bentley Barnett, Elm Creek, Neb., who earned 650 points competing in barrel racing, girls breakaway roping and team roping at this year’s NJHFR. Those points also tied her for ninth/tenth in the combined all-around cowgirl standings. “I’m pretty proud of this award because I consider myself an all-around cowgirl,” Barnett said, “I feel blessed that it worked out for me to win it.”

Barnett was a sixth grader this past school year and this was her first season competing in junior high rodeo. In addition to her three NJHFR events, Barnett competes in ribbon roping, pole bending and goat tying.

She took three horses to the NJHFR including, “Ichi,” a seven-year-old breakaway roping mare who helped her claim second in the short go with a time of 2.84 seconds. The duo placed sixth in the world in the girls’ breakaway roping aggregate. “It was her first big, indoor rodeo and she handled it like a pro,” Barnett said proudly. She rode, “Charlotte,” a 12-year-old Bay mare in the barrel racing. “She was bred by Purina Mills. We acquired her as an unbroken three-year-old. We put all the training on her so that makes it really special to place with her at a national level,” she said. The third horse that accompanied Barnett to the NJHFR was Skippin the Mark “Reno,” a 19-year-old team roping heading horse that the Barnett’s raised from a colt. “Reno is one of the most solid horses we own,” Barnett said. “Anyone can ride him. He has enough ‘run’ and has been completely solid for me from day one.”

Bentley thoroughly enjoyed everything about competing in Des Moines. “I felt that the city and its people went over and above to make contestants and their families feel welcome,” she said. “The great facilities – camping, stalls and well-run rodeos – all made it a great experience.”

Her parents are Shawn and Jolene Barnett and she has a twin brother, Trey, who is her ribbon roping and team roping partner. “My coaches and mentors are my mom and dad, who spend countless hours in the practice pen with my brother and me,” Bentley said. “They are always finding ways to help me be better, both in the arena and out.” She said her parents are constantly working at developing “the next horse,” for her and her brother. “We have a lot of young horses so it’s a lot of work to get the next ones ready for us to compete on,” she said. “I’m excited this year to ride some young horses myself – to learn how to make the ‘next’ one. My dad usually does this, but now I’m old enough to start learning!”

Bentley Barnett, Elm Creek, Neb., earned 650 points in breakaway roping and barrel racing at the NJHFR to become the 2025 NJHFR All-Around Rookie Cowgirl. image-12

Other NJHRF top-five finishers in the Tri-State Livestock News region, according to the National High School Rodeo Association website http://www.nhsra.com , on July 9, 2025, included:

Hunter Hohn, Ethan, S.D., fourth in bareback riding with 171 aggregate points

Charlie Coxbill, Laramie, Wyo., fourth in boys’ goat tying with an aggregate time of 31.21 seconds

Kanon Sperry, Beach, N.D. and Cassidy Hutchinson, Watford City, N.D., fifth in team roping with an aggregate time of 33.23 seconds.

Other individual top-ten finishers in the Tri-State Livestock News region included:

Barrel Racing: Bella Moore, Gillette, Wyo. 8 th

Bareback Riding: Hunter Huhn, Ethan, S.D., 4 th , and Kesler Harwood, East Glacier, Mont. 8 th

, and Kesler Harwood, East Glacier, Mont. 8 Boys’ Goat Tying: Hudson Redman, Burwell, Neb., 6 th , and Truett McIntyre, Grand Island, Neb., 10 th

, and Truett McIntyre, Grand Island, Neb., 10 Bull Riding: Kasen Asay, Powell, Wyo., 5 th , and Jhett Nordick, Hot Springs, S.D., 8 th

, and Jhett Nordick, Hot Springs, S.D., 8 Girls’ Breakaway Roping: Tommi Holmes, Buffalo, S.D., 7 th.

Girls’ Goat Tying: Hattie Haeffelin, 8 th , Torrington, Wyo.

, Torrington, Wyo. Pole Bending: Jorja Hande, Glen Ullin, N.D., 7 th.

Saddle Bronc Riding: Kanon Sperry, Beach, N.D., 10 th

Team Roping: Kanon Sperry, Beach, N.D. and Cassidy Hutchinson, Watford City, N.D., 5 th ; Cort Lawton, Overton, Neb., and Brynley Mattox, Kearney, Neb., 8 th

; Cort Lawton, Overton, Neb., and Brynley Mattox, Kearney, Neb., 8 Tie-Down Roping: Juston Keener, Mitchell, Neb., 10 th

All-Around Rookie Cowboy: Gavin Burgess, Riverton, Wyo., 4 th

All-Around Rookie Cowgirl: Bella Moore, Gillette, Wyo., 5th, Hattie Haeffelin, Torrington, Wyo., 6th; and Blake Cushman, also of Torrington, Wyo., 8th

Other top equines in the Tri-State region were also honored with awards. In the AQHA Boys’ Horse of the Year division, fifth place went to NT Joe Play Boy, aka, “Wiley,” a goat tying horse ridden by Truett McIntyre, Grand Island, Neb., and eighth went to Watchn Snippy’s Angel, aka, “Mouse,” a goat tying, breakaway and team roping horse ridden by Ace Lammers, Henry, S.D.

In the team standings, the highest ranked girls’ team in the region was North Dakota in fifth with Nebraska in sixth while the highest ranked boys’ teams in the region were Montana in third and Nebraska in fourth.