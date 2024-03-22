K-State Brings Home Awards from Midwest ASAS

ASI graduate and undergraduate students were recognized for their outstanding excellence.

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The annual American Society of Animal Science Midwest Meeting was hosted March 10-13 in Madison, Wisconsin. Several current and former Kansas State University (K-State) Animal Sciences and Industry (ASI) faculty, undergraduate students and graduate students received awards.

Kristen Kahler, K-State ASI senior, won first place in the undergraduate poster competition with her presentation titled, “Effects of supplementing a yeast cell wall additive on finishing lamb dry matter intake, body weight change, and fecal Eimeria load.” Kahler completed her research with Dr. Payton Dahmer, K-State ASI instructor.

Kaitlyn Gaffield, who recently received her doctorate in swine nutrition at KSU ASI, received the 2024 Stanley/Peo Outstanding Graduate Student in Swine Nutrition Award for the Midwest Section. While working on her doctorate, Gaffield investigated the effects of in-feed acids on pigs in nursery and commercial finishing facilities, and developed a phosphorus release curve for a novel phytase source. She has secured $217,793 in research funding and contributed significantly to academic literature, with numerous peer-reviewed articles, abstracts, extension publications, and popular press articles. Since defending her doctorate, Gaffield has joined the K-State ASI swine nutrition team as an assistant research professor.

Olivia Harrison, doctorate student, received the Animal Science Young Scholar Award. She is recognized for her expertise in feed safety and biosecurity. Harrison’s research ranges from fundamental laboratory methods for viral RNA extraction to practical applications like assessing the effectiveness of boot baths for on-farm biosecurity.

K-State dominated the PhD Oral Competition, with Harrison securing first place, followed by Ron Navales in second, and Ethan Stas in third. Navales and Stas are doctoral students with the K-State ASI swine nutrition team.

The K-State Academic Quadrathlon Team won the champion title during the meeting. Team members are Sierra Collier, Skiatook, Oklahoma; Audrey Tarochione, London Mills, Illinois; Sydney Rohlman, Pretty Prairie, Kansas; and Anna Ideus, Beatrice, Nebraska. The team tied for with the University of Missouri. Ten midwestern universities competed. The team placed first in the lab practicum and written exam, and second in the oral presentation and quiz bowl. – Kansas State University