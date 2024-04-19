K-State Crowned National Champion Meat Animal Evaluation Team
K-State Animal Sciences and Industry students earn national title for
fourth consecutive year.
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas State University Meat Animal Evaluation Team won National Champion honors at the 2024 Collegiate Meat Animal Evaluation Contest hosted in Laramie, Wyoming. The team was recognized Saturday, April 13, following the three-day competition.
The event, previously known as the AKSARBEN contest, now rotates between host institutions across the country. The competition includes live market animal carcass predictions and pricing, breeding animal evaluation and meat judging competition and truly serves as a capstone judging experience for students with its incorporation of so many industry applicable concepts.
The team placed in each division of the contest which consisted of breeding, market, meats, beef, swine, sheep and communications. Individually K-State had six members place in the top 10 overall, including the top five individuals. Kyla Mennen, Logansport, Indiana, was first; Cole Murphy, Houstonia, Missouri, second; Sadie Marchiano, Fort Scott, Kansas, third; Bailey Lavender, Branford, Florida, fourth, and Sam Stickley, St Paris, Ohio, fifth. (See complete individual and team results below.)
“The Meat Animal Evaluation contest is the most comprehensive test of students’ knowledge of the factors that impact production of meat from livestock. Many of the students that compete in this contest have already demonstrated excellence in animal and/or meat evaluation, and this annual opportunity for them to pull their knowledge, education and past training together make this a true Capstone experience for all,” says Dr. Mike Day, KSU ASI department head. “The capacity for all-inclusive consideration of product value as impacted by genetics and management is crucial to economic efficiency and sustainability of meat production. Congratulations to our 2024 K-State students and coaches for their high level of excellence in this competition. Thanks to the coaches for their long-term commitment to providing students with comprehensive knowledge in livestock and meat evaluation.”
The team is coached by Dr. Travis O’Quinn, Chris Mullinix and Dr. Payton Dahmer
Team Results:
Champion Team — Beef Division
Champion Team — Breeding Division
3rd Overall Team — Communications Division
Champion Team — Market Division
Champion Team — Meats Division
2nd Overall Team — Sheep Division
Champion Team — Swine Division
Individual Results:
Kyla Mennen – 1st Overall, 1st Swine, 2nd Beef, 2nd Meats, 4th Market, 4th Sheep, 6th Breeding
Cole Murphy – 2nd Overall, 1st Beef, 1st Market, 4th Breeding, 5th Sheep, 5th Swine
Sadie Marchiano – 3rd Overall, 1st Sheep, 3rd Market, 8th Beef, 9th Breeding
Bailey Lavender – 4th Overall, 3rd Beef, 9th Market
Sam Stickley – 5th Overall, 1st Meats, 2nd Swine
Logan Buhrman – 8th Overall, 1st Breeding, 7th Swine, 9th Meats
Benjamin Archer – 8th Breeding
Ty Knodle – 4th Beef, 7th Breeding
Jacob Klaudt – 2nd Breeding
Quinna Molden – 4th Swine, 8th Sheep
Lauren Thompson – 4th Meats
Chevy Vaske – 5th Breeding
Zane Redifer – 10th Market
Team Members:
Benjamin Archer, West Finley, PA
Blake Bruns, North Platte, MO
Logan Buhrman, Wisner, NE
Riley Coates, Baldwin City, KS
Hayden Deno, Danville, IN
Olivia Gerloff, Bland, MO
Hailey Gillespie, Colony, KS
Ethan Hyers, Alma, GA
Jacob Klaudt, Beulah, ND
Ty Knodle, Fillmore, IL
Bailey Lavender, Branford, FL
Sadie Marchiano, Fort Scott, KS
Kyla Mennen, Logansport, IN
Quinna Molden, Middletown, VA
Chanse Mullinix, Gretna, VA
Cole Murphy, Houstonia, MO
Ava Perrier, Eureka, KS
Zane Redifer, Blacksburg, VA
Kylie Schakel, Atlanta, IN
Sam Stickley, St Paris, OH
Syndey Stolee, Centerville, IA
Emerson Tarr, Le Roy, IL
Lauren Thompson, Woodville, WI
Logan Topp, Grace City, ND
Chevy Vaske, Glencoe, KY
Katelynn Wallace, Casstown, OH
-Kansas State University