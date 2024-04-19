K-State Crowned National Champion Meat Animal Evaluation Team

Members of the National Champion Meat Animal Evaluation Team from Kansas State University (pictured back row, l to r) are: Benjamin Archer, Ty Knodle, Chanse Mullinix, Ethan Hyers, Sam Stickley, Cole Murphy and Kyla Mennen. Middle Row (l to r) are: Blake Bruns, Logan Topp, Logan Buhrman, Hayden Deno, Ava Perrier, Jacob Klaudt, Zane Redifer, Riley Coates and Emerson Tarr. Front Row (l to r) are: coaches Payton Dahmer and Chris Mullinix; Sadie Marchiano, Katelyn Wallace, Kylie Schakel, Olivia Gerloff, Quinna Molden, Bailey Lavender, Chevy Vaske, Hailey Gillespie, Sydney Stolee, Lauren Thompson and coach Travis O’Quinn. 24_KSUMeatAnimalEvalTeam

K-State Animal Sciences and Industry students earn national title for

fourth consecutive year.



MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas State University Meat Animal Evaluation Team won National Champion honors at the 2024 Collegiate Meat Animal Evaluation Contest hosted in Laramie, Wyoming. The team was recognized Saturday, April 13, following the three-day competition.

The event, previously known as the AKSARBEN contest, now rotates between host institutions across the country. The competition includes live market animal carcass predictions and pricing, breeding animal evaluation and meat judging competition and truly serves as a capstone judging experience for students with its incorporation of so many industry applicable concepts.

The team placed in each division of the contest which consisted of breeding, market, meats, beef, swine, sheep and communications. Individually K-State had six members place in the top 10 overall, including the top five individuals. Kyla Mennen, Logansport, Indiana, was first; Cole Murphy, Houstonia, Missouri, second; Sadie Marchiano, Fort Scott, Kansas, third; Bailey Lavender, Branford, Florida, fourth, and Sam Stickley, St Paris, Ohio, fifth. (See complete individual and team results below.)

“The Meat Animal Evaluation contest is the most comprehensive test of students’ knowledge of the factors that impact production of meat from livestock. Many of the students that compete in this contest have already demonstrated excellence in animal and/or meat evaluation, and this annual opportunity for them to pull their knowledge, education and past training together make this a true Capstone experience for all,” says Dr. Mike Day, KSU ASI department head. “The capacity for all-inclusive consideration of product value as impacted by genetics and management is crucial to economic efficiency and sustainability of meat production. Congratulations to our 2024 K-State students and coaches for their high level of excellence in this competition. Thanks to the coaches for their long-term commitment to providing students with comprehensive knowledge in livestock and meat evaluation.”

The team is coached by Dr. Travis O’Quinn, Chris Mullinix and Dr. Payton Dahmer

Team Results:

Champion Team — Beef Division

Champion Team — Breeding Division

3rd Overall Team — Communications Division

Champion Team — Market Division

Champion Team — Meats Division

2nd Overall Team — Sheep Division

Champion Team — Swine Division

Individual Results:

Kyla Mennen – 1st Overall, 1st Swine, 2nd Beef, 2nd Meats, 4th Market, 4th Sheep, 6th Breeding

Cole Murphy – 2nd Overall, 1st Beef, 1st Market, 4th Breeding, 5th Sheep, 5th Swine

Sadie Marchiano – 3rd Overall, 1st Sheep, 3rd Market, 8th Beef, 9th Breeding

Bailey Lavender – 4th Overall, 3rd Beef, 9th Market

Sam Stickley – 5th Overall, 1st Meats, 2nd Swine

Logan Buhrman – 8th Overall, 1st Breeding, 7th Swine, 9th Meats

Benjamin Archer – 8th Breeding

Ty Knodle – 4th Beef, 7th Breeding

Jacob Klaudt – 2nd Breeding

Quinna Molden – 4th Swine, 8th Sheep

Lauren Thompson – 4th Meats

Chevy Vaske – 5th Breeding

Zane Redifer – 10th Market

Team Members:

Benjamin Archer, West Finley, PA

Blake Bruns, North Platte, MO

Logan Buhrman, Wisner, NE

Riley Coates, Baldwin City, KS

Hayden Deno, Danville, IN

Olivia Gerloff, Bland, MO

Hailey Gillespie, Colony, KS

Ethan Hyers, Alma, GA

Jacob Klaudt, Beulah, ND

Ty Knodle, Fillmore, IL

Bailey Lavender, Branford, FL

Sadie Marchiano, Fort Scott, KS

Kyla Mennen, Logansport, IN

Quinna Molden, Middletown, VA

Chanse Mullinix, Gretna, VA

Cole Murphy, Houstonia, MO

Ava Perrier, Eureka, KS

Zane Redifer, Blacksburg, VA

Kylie Schakel, Atlanta, IN

Sam Stickley, St Paris, OH

Syndey Stolee, Centerville, IA

Emerson Tarr, Le Roy, IL

Lauren Thompson, Woodville, WI

Logan Topp, Grace City, ND

Chevy Vaske, Glencoe, KY

Katelynn Wallace, Casstown, OH

